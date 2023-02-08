DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (PR1T LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.2162

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 829435

CODE: PR1T LN

ISIN: LU2182388665

ISIN: LU2182388665

February 08, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)