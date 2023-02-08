DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.4392
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 585215
CODE: AGHG LN
ISIN: LU2355200523
