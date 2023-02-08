Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS4F ISIN: SE0009921588 Ticker-Symbol: BHJC 
Frankfurt
08.02.23
11:44 Uhr
12,330 Euro
+0,870
+7,59 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,42012,74012:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2023 | 08:06
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bilia AB: Full-Year Report 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2022


Higher results for the fourth quarter despite divested operations


Fourth quarter 2022

  • Net turnover amounted to SEK 10,425 M (8,634), an increase of 21 per cent.
  • Operational earnings amounted to SEK 574 M (558).
  • The higher operational earnings can mainly be attributed to improved access to new cars and growth in the Service Business, which compensated for operations that were divested during the year.
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 511 M (447).
  • Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 358 M
    (349) and earnings per share to SEK 3.89 (3.60).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -116 M (347).



Full year 2022

  • Net turnover amounted to SEK 35,345 M (35,509), which was on a par with last year.
  • Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,906 M (2,142).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,102 M (1,925) and was positively affected by profit from divestment of operations of SEK 368 M.
  • Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,622 M (1,457) and earnings per share to SEK 17.43 (14.90).
  • The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.80 per share (8.00) to be paid in four instalments of SEK 2.20.





Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.