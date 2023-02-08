Bilia AB: Full-Year Report 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2022

Higher results for the fourth quarter despite divested operations
Fourth quarter 2022
- Net turnover amounted to SEK 10,425 M (8,634), an increase of 21 per cent.
- Operational earnings amounted to SEK 574 M (558).
- The higher operational earnings can mainly be attributed to improved access to new cars and growth in the Service Business, which compensated for operations that were divested during the year.
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 511 M (447).
- Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 358 M
(349) and earnings per share to SEK 3.89 (3.60).
- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK -116 M (347).
Full year 2022
- Net turnover amounted to SEK 35,345 M (35,509), which was on a par with last year.
- Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,906 M (2,142).
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,102 M (1,925) and was positively affected by profit from divestment of operations of SEK 368 M.
- Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,622 M (1,457) and earnings per share to SEK 17.43 (14.90).
- The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.80 per share (8.00) to be paid in four instalments of SEK 2.20.