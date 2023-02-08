Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2023 | 08:00
62 Leser
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Interim Report Q4 2022


The Interim Report for the 4th Quarter 2022 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521


