Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
08.02.23
12:22 Uhr
29,145 Euro
+1,595
+5,79 %
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2023 | 11:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (17/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA
(Equinor) published on February 8, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Equinor has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for May 10, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of USD 0.60 per
share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.30 per share. The scheduled
Ex-date is May 11, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor
(EQNR). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116472
