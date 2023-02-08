NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Maersk (16/23)

The following information is based on the press release from A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (Maersk) published on February 8, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Maersk has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 28, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of DKK 2,300.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of DKK 2,000.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 29, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Maersk (MAERSK, MAERA). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116473