Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
08.02.23
12:22 Uhr
9,166 Euro
-0,786
-7,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2023 | 11:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Svenska Handelsbanken (19/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (Svenska Handelsbanken) published on February 8, 2023 and may
be subject to change. 

The Board of Svenska Handelsbanken has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for March 22, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
2.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is March 23, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Svenska Handelsbanken
(SHBA, SHBB). 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116480
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
