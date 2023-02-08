NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Svenska Handelsbanken (19/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (Svenska Handelsbanken) published on February 8, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board of Svenska Handelsbanken has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 22, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 23, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Svenska Handelsbanken (SHBA, SHBB). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116480