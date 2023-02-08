Marlabs: Leader in the 2022 Zinnov Data and AI Engineering category among small and medium service providers

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs LLC, a leading digital solutions company, has been positioned as "Leader" in the Data and AI Engineering category in the Zinnov Zones Engineering R&D 2022 ratings, among small and medium service providers. The report also recognizes Marlabs as an 'Established and Niche' player in the overall Data and AI Engineering category.





The Zinnov Zones 2022 ratings recognition of Marlabs is based on its domain specialization, service maturity, innovation, client spread and scalability. About 50 Global ER&D service providers across multiple verticals, micro-verticals, and geographies were evaluated for the recognition. The Zinnov Zones report is a key industry benchmark for global technology service providers and is a trusted source for enterprise users seeking a more comprehensive understanding of the service provider ecosystem.

The 2022 edition of the Zones ratings marks Marlabs' third year in earning a spot in the ER&D Services Ratings in the Data and AI leader quadrant.

The recognition by Zinnov reaffirms Marlabs' commitment to deliver intelligent products and services by combining word class Data and AI innovations, R&D, and digital customer expertise for clients across industries.

"Marlabs' sharp focus on building intelligent industry capabilities has helped it anchor its leadership position in Zinnov Zones 2022-across both Data and AI services. With client presence across all high-growth verticals and a strong global talent pool, Marlabs is well-positioned to grow rapidly," said Bhargava Ramadas, VP, Data Engineering, Marlabs.

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner and Global Head, Zinnov, shared: "Marlabs' prowess in verticals such as Telehealth and Telecom has been helping them win-deals successfully. The firm's recent partnerships and expansion plans to support its core competencies in Digital Engineering solutions have helped them accelerate their growth trajectory in the Digital Engineering space. This coupled with its strong focus on Data & AI and Experience Engineering, has enabled Marlabs to enhance its vertical-focused capabilities and create a winning combination that has helped it strengthen its position in Zinnov's 2022 ER&D Zones ratings."

About Marlabs

Marlabs is a digital services company with a specialization in intelligent automation services, helping leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. It provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the US and Germany and India.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights - across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov

