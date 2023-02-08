Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp Installs Flexi-Pave in United Kingdom's Renowned Trans Pennine Trail

K.B. Industries UK Ltd uses 15,064 recycled car and truck tires to construct a section of Trans Pennine Trail (TPT) between Silkstone and Dodworth in Yorkshire, England.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's. (OTC PINK:AWSL) wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries Inc. and it's United Kingdom Subsidiary, K.B. Industries UK Ltd completed the installation of a section of the Trans Pennine Trail using 15,064 used car and truck tires for the section. This section saved 331,411Kg of CO2 that would have further harmed the environment had those tires been burnt. This installation of Flexi®-Pave has been so warmly welcomed by the Yorkshire and Derbyshire communities.

It is K.B. Industries UK Ltd's goal to secure further TPT sections for Flexi®-Pave to be installed.

The Trans Pennine Trail (TPT)

The Trans Pennine Trail (TPT) is an exciting and popular route for walkers, cyclists and horse riders linking the North and Irish seas, passing through the Pennines, alongside rivers and canals and through some of the most historic towns and cities in the North of England It stretches from coast-to-coast between Southport and Hornsea and is 215 miles (346km) long. The north-south route connects Leeds and Chesterfield, with a spur to York and a spur to Kirkburton totaling approximately 370 miles (595km) of Trans Pennine Trail available to explore. https://www.transpenninetrail.org.uk/

Chairman/CEO of AWSL Mr. Kevin Bagnall stated: "The Trans Pennine Trail is under the authorization of a number of Yorkshire and Derbyshire councils in the region, all of whom are determined to benefit the environment and the community in every way possible. They have now witnessed the multitude of environmental benefits that Flexi®-Pave has brought to the trail. It is their goal to keep enhancing the trial in a way in which only KBI's proprietary Flexi®-Pave can provide. I do see this as first of many more sections of Flexi®-Pave being installed on the trail in the future."

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

