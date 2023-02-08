3 Rivers Capital Acquires Magnum Systems

Acquisition Marks 3 Rivers Capital's Entry Into The Industrial Automation Industry

PITTSBURGH, PA and LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) has acquired Magnum Systems (https://magnumsystems.com) marking the Pittsburgh-based private equity firm's first investment in the Industrial Automation industry.

"Our acquisition of Magnum Systems reflects 3 Rivers Capital's thesis-driven investment strategy focused on the Industrial Automation industry. We were impressed with management's passion for the business and the range of solutions this long-standing company offers customers across diverse industries. We firmly believe that Magnum represents an ideal first investment into Industrial Automation as 3 Rivers Capital begins to execute on our commitment to this strategy," said 3 Rivers Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner Dale Buckwalter.

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Magnum Systems has established itself as a leading designer and manufacturer of material-handling and packaging systems for dry bulk materials. The company is recognized for its innovative material handling solutions that employ cutting-edge robotics and electronics technologies to deliver the highest levels of automated throughput.

Don Day, President and CEO of Magnum Systems Inc., says, "Being acquired by 3 Rivers Capital is an exciting milestone for us. As a leading systems integrator and manufacturer, we always look for ways to expand our product offering. This acquisition gives us the resources to do just that. Beyond expanding our product line, our engineering and project management resources will multiply. Ultimately, this is an opportunity to better position Magnum Systems as the best resource for our clients' systems integration projects."

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-15M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information on 3 Rivers Capital please visit 3 Rivers Capital. For new transaction opportunities contact Michael Zhong at Zhong@3riverscap.com.

# # #

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: 3 Rivers Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738523/3-Rivers-Capital-Acquires-Magnum-Systems