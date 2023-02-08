Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence and tech stocks releases a sector snapshot featuring GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) and its Avant! AI machine learning system.

AI companies including C3.ai, Inc., BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and SoundHound AI have rallied recently due to the excitement of OpenAI's ChatGPT, as investors look for the next big thing in AI.

According to GBT Technologies (OTC Pink: GTCH), "It has been almost five years since Avant! AI was introduced. Since then, AI technologies have gained vast interest in a wide variety of topics. For example, text-generation models like chatGPT has garnered a lot of attention for its ability to create text that looks and sounds like it was written by a human. Now it's looking like the next iteration of the software, GPT-4, is just around the corner, with an estimated release date of sometime in early 2023."

"Avant!-AI is a text-generation, deep learning, self-training model that is working based on an innovative, unique concept. Not like other similar models, for example chatGPT, it learns on its own and is constantly enhancing its information database. Avant!-AI's main advantage is the fact that it includes unsupervised learning capabilities."

CTO Danny Rittman says, "The goal of Avant!-AI is to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as perception, analysis, reasoning, and decision-making."

The Hippocrates system for Diagnostics https://www.hmd.care, is GBT Technologies Avant! health application. The Hippocrates health system is an AI-based medical advisor. Users may provide symptoms, ask medical questions and describe conditions in order to get diagnosis advise, including known medication and treatments.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. says on its website, "As a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), we are making AI-powered decision support accessible and scalable for any organization."

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai's customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai's solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice.

The Company just announced a $25 Million private placement to move forward with its mission.

SoundHound AI also announced funding recently, reporting it had closed $25 million in preferred equity financing.

From the news: "Additionally, SoundHound pre-announces strong preliminary 2022 results with revenue of approximately $31 million, at the high-end of its prior guidance, and gross margins in excess of 70%1. The Company expects revenue growth in 2023 to accelerate to approximately 50% year-over-year due to its strong customer base, well over $300 million bookings foundation, and increasing demand for its voice AI-enabled customer service products. Full year 2022 results and 2023 formal guidance will be released with the company's upcoming earnings announcement."

SoundHound AI offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound's advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other-by speaking naturally.

The founders of OpenAI's ChatGPT say on their site that their "mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI)-by which we mean highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work-benefits all of humanity."

"We will attempt to directly build safe and beneficial AGI, but will also consider our mission fulfilled if our work aids others to achieve this outcome."

Only time will tell how AI technology will play a role in our lives and to what extent-let's hope it is friendly to us humans along the way.

Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. told Investor Ideas, "The question of whether AI will replace humans is a complex one that depends on many factors. While it is true that AI will automate many tasks, it is also likely that it will create new opportunities and augment human capabilities. Our Avant!-AI does not aim to replace humans, but to become an efficient assistant and advisor. Its cognitive and reasoning capabilities could make it a welcomed additional member to a team workforce. GBT will continue its research and development in this field to ensure that the benefits of AI technology are widely shared and that its negative consequences are mitigated through appropriate policies and regulations."

Disclosure: GTCH is a paid featured monthly AI stock on Investorideas.com.

