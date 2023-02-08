Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.02.2023 | 13:06
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evrima Plc - Change of Auditor

Evrima Plc - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire

London, February 8

8 February 2023

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS AMENDED ("MAR") OR EQUIVALENT, TRANSITIONAL REGULATIONS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

Change of Auditor

Evrima plc, the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries wishes to notify its shareholders that it has appointed Edwards Veeder Limited as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.The Company's previous auditor, PKF Littlejohn LLP, had served as auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Board wishes to thank PKF Littlejohn LLP for its services to the Company.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, PKF Littlejohn LLP, confirms that there are no matters in connection with this change that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders or creditors.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries :

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)
simon@evrimaplc.com

Novum Securities Limited(AQSE Corporate Adviser):
David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.