Evrima Plc - Change of Auditor

8 February 2023

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS AMENDED ("MAR") OR EQUIVALENT, TRANSITIONAL REGULATIONS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

Change of Auditor

Evrima plc, the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries wishes to notify its shareholders that it has appointed Edwards Veeder Limited as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.The Company's previous auditor, PKF Littlejohn LLP, had served as auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Board wishes to thank PKF Littlejohn LLP for its services to the Company.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, PKF Littlejohn LLP, confirms that there are no matters in connection with this change that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders or creditors.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries :

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)

burns@evrimaplc.com



Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)

simon@evrimaplc.com



Novum Securities Limited(AQSE Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)