" SITE Centers had a very productive fourth quarter with results ahead of plan as we continued to execute on our leasing and operational goals," commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. " In the last two years, we have executed over 2.0 million square feet of new leases increasing the Company's leased rate over 380 bp to 95.4% highlighting the quality and strength of our focused portfolio of assets concentrated in the top sub-markets of the country. Additionally, over the course of 2022, we were able to opportunistically recycle capital into Convenience properties improving the Company's long-term growth profile and expanding on the Company's investment in this property type. Going forward, SITE remains well positioned with minimal near-term maturities, significant liquidity and a $19 million Signed but Not Opened (SNO) pipeline."

Results for the Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $25.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $56.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The decrease year-over-year primarily was the result of asset sales within the DDRM Joint Venture and lower management fees, partially offset by base rent growth and the net impact of property acquisitions.

Fourth quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders ("Operating FFO" or "OFFO") was $62.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $63.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. Fourth quarter net operating income was higher year-over-year driven by base rent growth and the net impact of property acquisitions, offset by lower management fees and uncollectible revenue. Fourth quarter OFFO results included $0.8 million of rental income at SITE Centers' share related to prior periods primarily from cash basis tenants.

Results for the Year

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $157.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $106.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Operating FFO was $253.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted share for the full year 2022, which compares to $245.7 million, or $1.17 per diluted share for 2021. 2022 Operating FFO results included $3.6 million of rental income at SITE Centers' share related to prior periods primarily from cash basis tenants.

Significant Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Activity

Acquired one convenience shopping center during the fourth quarter, Shops on Montview (Denver, CO), for $5.8 million.

Sold four shopping centers and land parcels during the fourth quarter for an aggregate price of $166.7 million ($158.2 million at share).

Repurchased 2.2 million of the Company's common shares in open market transactions at an aggregate cost of $28.8 million, or an average cost of $13.33 per common share, in the fourth quarter with proceeds from the sale of wholly-owned properties.

In January 2023, acquired two convenience shopping centers for an aggregate price of $26.1 million, including Parker Keystone (Parker, CO) for $11.0 million and Foxtail Center (Timonium, MD) for $15.1 million.

Significant Full-Year 2022 Activity

Issued the Company's eighth Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The Report was completed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") and with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") metrics and frameworks. The report intends to provide updates on the annual results of the Company's corporate responsibility and sustainability programs and can be found at https://www.sitecenters.com/2021CSR.

Acquired 16 shopping centers (including through the acquisition of a partner's interest) for an aggregate price of $342.4 million at SITE's share.

Sold 33 shopping centers and land parcels for $885.5 million ($371.1 million at share), including the Company's 20% interest in the SAU Joint Venture based on a gross asset value of $155.7 million (at 100%) and the Company's 20% interest in DDRM Pool A based on a gross asset value of $387.6 million (at 100%).

In June 2022, amended and restated its $950 million revolving credit facility with a fully extended maturity date of June 2027 and refinanced its unsecured term loan facility. The Company also upsized the term loan facility to $200 million from $100 million with the additional proceeds drawn in the second quarter, extended its maturity to June 2027 and swapped the unsecured term loan to a fixed rate of 3.80% (3.99% GAAP) through the loan's maturity in June 2027.

In the first and second quarters, settled the forward sale of 2.4 million common shares at $15.79 per common share under the ATM program generating proceeds of $38.3 million.

In the third and fourth quarters, repurchased 3.7 million of the Company's common shares in open market transactions at an aggregate cost of $48.8 million, or an average cost of $13.07 per common share, funded via proceeds from property dispositions.

Key Operating Results

Reported an increase of 1.8% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the fourth quarter of 2022, including redevelopment, as compared to the year-ago period. The fourth quarter of 2021 SSNOI included $1.0 million of rental income at SITE Centers' share related to 2020 primarily from cash basis tenants, which was a 110 basis-point headwind to fourth quarter 2022 SSNOI growth.

Reported an increase of 0.8% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the full year 2022, including redevelopment, as compared to 2021. 2021 SSNOI included $12.8 million of rental income at SITE Centers' share related to 2020 primarily from cash basis tenants, which was a 360 basis-point headwind to 2022 SSNOI growth.

Generated cash new leasing spreads of 26.0% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 6.4%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 and cash new leasing spreads of 55.2% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 7.6%, both on a pro rata basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Generated straight-lined new leasing spreads of 40.4% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 9.9%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 and straight-lined new leasing spreads of 72.1% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 11.2%, both on a pro rata basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Reported a leased rate of 95.4% at December 31, 2022 on a pro rata basis, compared to 95.0% on a pro rata basis at September 30, 2022 and 92.7% on a pro rata basis at December 31, 2021. The sequential increase was primarily driven by small-shop (less than 10,000 square feet) leasing activity.

As of December 31, 2022, the SNO spread was 290 basis points, representing $18.9 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.

Annualized base rent per occupied square foot on a pro rata basis was $19.52 at December 31, 2022, compared to $18.33 at December 31, 2021.

Guidance

The Company estimates net income attributable to common shareholders for 2023 to be from $0.16 to $0.24 per diluted share and Operating FFO to be from $1.10 to $1.16 per diluted share. The Company does not include a projection of gains or losses on asset sales, impairment charges, transaction or debt extinguishment costs in guidance.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:

FY 2023E Per Share - Diluted Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $0.16 - $0.24 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 0.87 - 0.91 Equity in net (income) of JVs (0.01) - (0.00) JVs' FFO 0.04 - 0.05 FFO (NAREIT) and Operating FFO $1.10 - $1.16

In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the assumed range of 2023 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculation which only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as described below under Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics. Key assumptions for 2023 guidance include the following:

FY 2023E Joint Venture fee income $5 - $7 million SSNOI (1) (1.00)% - 2.50% SSNOI - Adjusted for 2022 Uncollectible Revenue Impact (2) 0.00% - 3.50%

(1) Including redevelopment and approximately $3.4 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rental income from cash basis tenants, reported in 2022 related to prior periods, which is an approximately 100 basis-point headwind to 2023 SSNOI growth. (2) Including redevelopment and excluding revenue impact of approximately $3.4 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rental income from cash basis tenants, reported in 2022 related to prior periods.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company's e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Conference Call and Supplemental Information

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP")), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company's proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

In calculating the expected range for or amount of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to estimate projected FFO and Operating FFO for future periods, the Company does not include a projection of gain and losses from the disposition of real estate property, potential impairments and reserves of real estate property and related investments, debt extinguishment costs or certain transaction costs. Other real estate companies may calculate expected FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses net operating income ("NOI"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or "SSNOI." The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income and reimbursements and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for prior period comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented including activity associated with major and tactical redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.

FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the assumed rate of 2023 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculation which only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as noted above.

The Company calculates Cash Leasing Spreads by comparing the prior tenant's annual base rent in the final year of the prior lease to the executed tenant's annual base rent in the first year of the executed lease. Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads are calculated by comparing the prior tenant's average base rent over the prior lease term to the executed tenant's average base rent over the term of the executed lease. For both Cash and Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads, the reported calculation includes only comparable leases which are deals executed within one year of the date that the prior tenant vacated. Deals executed after one year of the date the prior tenant vacated, deals which are a combination of existing units, new leases at major redevelopment properties, and deals for units vacant at the time of acquisition are considered non-comparable and excluded from the calculation.

Safe Harbor

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and the Company's ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; the impact of pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and other public health crises; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2022. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SITE Centers Corp. Income Statement: Consolidated Interests in thousands, except per share 4Q22 4Q21 12M22 12M21 Revenues: Rental income (1) $135,896 $124,110 $537,106 $490,799 Other property revenues 537 449 3,701 1,544 136,433 124,559 540,807 492,343 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 22,750 18,516 89,278 76,716 Real estate taxes 19,476 17,712 80,706 76,071 42,226 36,228 169,984 152,787 Net operating income 94,207 88,331 370,823 339,556 Other income (expense): Fee income (2) 2,075 10,257 11,546 40,521 Interest expense (20,386) (18,682) (77,692) (76,383) Depreciation and amortization (50,982) (48,322) (203,546) (185,768) General and administrative (3) (12,161) (13,505) (46,564) (55,052) Other (expense) income, net (388) 29 (2,540) (1,185) Impairment charges 0 0 (2,536) (7,270) Income before earnings from JVs and other 12,365 18,108 49,491 54,419 Equity in net income of JVs 424 36,238 27,892 47,297 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 27 5,242 45,581 19,185 Gain (loss) on disposition of real estate, net 15,352 (4) 46,644 6,065 Tax benefit (expense) 47 (493) (816) (1,550) Net income 28,215 59,091 168,792 125,416 Non-controlling interests (18) (97) (73) (481) Net income SITE Centers 28,197 58,994 168,719 124,935 Write-off of preferred share original issuance costs 0 0 0 (5,156) Preferred dividends (2,789) (2,789) (11,156) (13,656) Net income Common Shareholders $25,408 $56,205 $157,563 $106,123 Weighted average shares - Basic - EPS 212,168 211,226 212,998 208,004 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 661 1,121 885 1,139 Weighted average shares - Basic & Diluted - EPS 212,829 212,347 213,883 209,143 Earnings per common share - Basic $0.12 $0.27 $0.74 $0.51 Earnings per common share - Diluted $0.12 $0.26 $0.73 $0.51 (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $90,180 $81,370 $352,029 $317,732 Ground lease minimum rents 6,747 6,609 26,938 26,016 Straight-line rent, net 589 213 3,043 669 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,249 950 4,656 3,721 Percentage and overage rent 1,635 1,580 5,217 4,929 Recoveries 33,763 30,012 133,574 120,530 Uncollectible revenue (501) 1,115 1,388 9,383 Ancillary and other rental income 2,066 2,149 6,482 6,576 Lease termination fees 168 112 3,779 1,243 (2) Fee income: JV and other fees 1,950 3,702 10,566 14,519 RVI fees 125 6,555 980 26,002 (3) Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) 0 0 0 (5,589)

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 4Q22 4Q21 12M22 12M21 Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $25,408 $56,205 $157,563 $106,123 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 49,833 46,880 198,662 180,158 Equity in net income of JVs (424) (36,238) (27,892) (47,297) JVs' FFO 2,806 4,638 12,274 21,703 Non-controlling interests 18 17 73 67 Impairment of real estate 0 0 2,536 7,270 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (27) (5,242) (45,581) (19,185) (Gain) loss on disposition of real estate, net (15,352) 4 (46,644) (6,065) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $62,262 $66,264 $250,991 $242,774 RVI disposition fees 0 (2,924) (385) (9,016) Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) 0 0 0 5,589 Debt extinguishment, transaction, net 242 325 1,886 1,047 Joint ventures - debt extinguishment and other, net (3) 105 854 137 Write-off of preferred share original issuance costs 0 0 0 5,156 Total non-operating items, net 239 (2,494) 2,355 2,913 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $62,501 $63,770 $253,346 $245,687 Weighted average shares & units - Basic: FFO & OFFO 212,308 211,367 213,139 208,145 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 661 980 744 998 Weighted average shares & units - Diluted: FFO & OFFO 212,969 212,347 213,883 209,143 FFO per share - Basic $0.29 $0.31 $1.18 $1.17 FFO per share - Diluted $0.29 $0.31 $1.17 $1.16 Operating FFO per share - Basic $0.29 $0.30 $1.19 $1.18 Operating FFO per share - Diluted $0.29 $0.30 $1.18 $1.17 Common stock dividends declared, per share $0.13 $0.12 $0.52 $0.47 Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share): Redevelopment costs (major and tactical) 4,280 2,706 20,731 15,404 Maintenance capital expenditures 4,621 3,618 21,088 13,067 Tenant allowances and landlord work 12,032 11,299 47,372 38,839 Leasing commissions 2,788 1,639 8,798 6,045 Construction administrative costs (capitalized) 912 887 3,997 3,107 Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share): Straight-line rent 806 237 3,417 796 Straight-line fixed CAM 151 154 476 570 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,335 1,034 5,018 4,116 Straight-line ground rent expense (35) (25) (135) (121) Debt fair value and loan cost amortization (1,267) (1,305) (5,121) (5,023) Capitalized interest expense 311 186 1,119 648 Stock compensation expense (1,678) (1,709) (6,813) (13,032) Non-real estate depreciation expense (1,151) (1,401) (4,893) (5,372)

SITE Centers Corp. Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests $ in thousands At Period End 4Q22 4Q21 Assets: Land $1,066,852 $1,011,401 Buildings 3,733,805 3,624,164 Fixtures and tenant improvements 576,036 556,056 5,376,693 5,191,621 Depreciation (1,652,899) (1,571,569) 3,723,794 3,620,052 Construction in progress and land 56,466 47,260 Real estate, net 3,780,260 3,667,312 Investments in and advances to JVs 44,608 64,626 Cash 20,254 41,807 Restricted cash 960 1,445 Receivables and straight-line (1) 63,926 61,382 Intangible assets, net (2) 105,945 113,106 Other assets, net 29,064 17,373 Total Assets 4,045,017 3,967,051 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 0 0 Unsecured debt 1,453,923 1,451,768 Unsecured term loan 198,521 99,810 Secured debt 54,577 125,799 1,707,021 1,677,377 Dividends payable 30,389 28,243 Other liabilities (3) 214,985 218,779 Total Liabilities 1,952,395 1,924,399 Preferred shares 175,000 175,000 Common shares 21,437 21,129 Paid-in capital 5,974,216 5,934,166 Distributions in excess of net income (4,046,370) (4,092,783) Deferred compensation 5,025 4,695 Accumulative comprehensive income 9,038 0 Common shares in treasury at cost (51,518) (5,349) Non-controlling interests 5,794 5,794 Total Equity 2,092,622 2,042,652 Total Liabilities and Equity $4,045,017 $3,967,051 (1) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net $33,879 $31,526 (2) Operating lease right of use assets 18,197 19,047 (3) Operating lease liabilities 37,777 38,491 Below-market leases, net 59,825 59,690

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 4Q22 4Q21 4Q22 4Q21 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $28,197 $58,994 $28,197 $58,994 Fee income (2,075) (10,257) (2,075) (10,257) Interest expense 20,386 18,682 20,386 18,682 Depreciation and amortization 50,982 48,322 50,982 48,322 General and administrative 12,161 13,505 12,161 13,505 Other expense (income), net 388 (29) 388 (29) Equity in net income of joint ventures (424) (36,238) (424) (36,238) Tax (benefit) expense (47) 493 (47) 493 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (27) (5,242) (27) (5,242) (Gain) loss on disposition of real estate, net (15,352) 4 (15,352) 4 Income from non-controlling interests 18 97 18 97 Consolidated NOI 94,207 88,331 94,207 88,331 Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,013 56,507 361 39,516 Interest expense 7,495 10,481 1,682 2,444 Depreciation and amortization 9,395 16,309 2,153 3,627 Other expense (income), net 1,189 3,268 298 765 Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate, net 1,408 (53,803) 289 (38,510) Unconsolidated NOI $20,500 $32,762 4,783 7,842 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 98,990 96,173 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (6,525) (5,314) Total SSNOI including redevelopment 92,465 90,859 Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments 1 (143) Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment $92,466 $90,716 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment 1.8% SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment 1.9%

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 12M22 12M21 12M22 12M21 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $168,719 $124,935 $168,719 $124,935 Fee income (11,546) (40,521) (11,546) (40,521) Interest expense 77,692 76,383 77,692 76,383 Depreciation and amortization 203,546 185,768 203,546 185,768 General and administrative 46,564 55,052 46,564 55,052 Other expense (income), net 2,540 1,185 2,540 1,185 Impairment charges 2,536 7,270 2,536 7,270 Equity in net income of joint ventures (27,892) (47,297) (27,892) (47,297) Tax expense 816 1,550 816 1,550 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (45,581) (19,185) (45,581) (19,185) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (46,644) (6,065) (46,644) (6,065) Income from non-controlling interests 73 481 73 481 Consolidated NOI 370,823 339,556 370,823 339,556 Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures 106,846 110,032 22,248 49,459 Interest expense 34,055 43,379 7,664 10,557 Depreciation and amortization 46,518 66,618 10,457 15,107 Impairment charges 17,550 0 3,510 0 Other expense (income), net 12,303 12,074 2,766 2,951 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (120,097) (89,935) (23,965) (42,897) Unconsolidated NOI $97,175 $142,168 22,680 35,177 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 393,503 374,733 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (34,404) (18,380) Total SSNOI including redevelopment 359,099 356,353 Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments (280) (404) Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment $358,819 $355,949 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment 0.8% SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment 0.8%

