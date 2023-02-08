Under Armour, Inc.: Under Armour Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Updates Full-year Outlook

BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022 . The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

"We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results and remain on track to achieve our full-year operational and financial goals," said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne . "Moving forward, I'm excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further - leveraging Under Armour's strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth."

Third Quarter 2023 Review

Revenue was up 3 percent to $1.6 billion (up 7 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year.

was up 3 percent to $1.6 billion (up 7 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year. Wholesale revenue increased 7 percent to $820 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue decreased 1 percent to $715 million due to a 6 percent decline in owned and operated store revenue partially offset by a 7 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 45 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business during the quarter.



North America revenue was down 2 percent compared to the prior year at $1 billion, and international revenue increased 14 percent to $527 million (up 24 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue increased 32 percent in EMEA (up 46 percent currency neutral), decreased 9 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 1 percent currency neutral), and increased 45 percent in Latin America (up 41 percent currency neutral).



Apparel revenue decreased 2 percent to $1 billion . Footwear revenue increased 25 percent to $354 million . Accessories revenue declined 2 percent to $105 million .

Gross margin declined 650 basis points to 44.2 percent compared to the prior year, driven primarily by higher promotions, mix impacts related to higher distributor and footwear revenue, and the adverse effects of changes in foreign currency.

declined 650 basis points to 44.2 percent compared to the prior year, driven primarily by higher promotions, mix impacts related to higher distributor and footwear revenue, and the adverse effects of changes in foreign currency. Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased 11 percent to $604 million .

expenses decreased 11 percent to $604 million . Operating income was $95 million .

was $95 million . Net Income was $122 million . Excluding a $45 million earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform and a $2 million benefit from a tax valuation allowance release related to prior-period restructuring, adjusted net income was $76 million .

was $122 million . Excluding a $45 million earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform and a $2 million benefit from a tax valuation allowance release related to prior-period restructuring, was $76 million . Diluted earnings per share was $0.27 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.16 .

was $0.27 . was $0.16 . Inventory was up 50 percent to $1.2 billion .

was up 50 percent to $1.2 billion . Cash and Cash Equivalents were $850 million at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Share Buyback Update

Under Armour entered accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transactions during the third quarter to buy back $75 million of its Class C common stock. As of the date of this release, 8.8 million shares were retired under these ASR transactions. In total, 35 million shares for $425 million have now been repurchased under the company's two-year, $500 million program, which the Board of Directors approved in February 2022 .

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook

As a reminder, Under Armour began its new fiscal year 2023 on April 1, 2022 . Accordingly, the comparable baseline period is April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022 . Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal year 2023 outlook include:

Revenue growth is unchanged from the previous expectation of a low single-digit percentage rate increase on a reported basis, up at a mid-single-digit percentage rate on a currency-neutral basis.

growth is unchanged from the previous expectation of a low single-digit percentage rate increase on a reported basis, up at a mid-single-digit percentage rate on a currency-neutral basis. Gross margin is expected to decline at the higher end of the previously provided 375 to 425 basis point range.

is expected to decline at the higher end of the previously provided 375 to 425 basis point range. Selling, general & administrative expenses are now expected to be down at a low single-digit percentage rate against the prior year versus the previous expectation of "down slightly."

expenses are now expected to be down at a low single-digit percentage rate against the prior year versus the previous expectation of "down slightly." Operating income remains unchanged from the previous outlook and is expected to reach $270 to $290 million . Excluding the company's litigation reserve, adjusted operating income is expected to reach $290 to $310 million .

remains unchanged from the previous outlook and is expected to reach $270 to $290 million . Excluding the company's litigation reserve, is expected to reach $290 to $310 million . Diluted earnings per share is expected to be $0.71 to $0.75 . This includes a $0.27 benefit related to a tax valuation allowance release expected to be realized during the fiscal year. Of this $0.27 benefit, $0.15 is related to prior restructuring. Additionally, there is an $0.08 after-tax benefit from our second-year earn-out in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform and a $0.04 negative impact from our litigation reserve. Excluding these net positive impacts of $0.19 and including more favorable foreign currency developments and a slightly lower tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share is now expected to be $0.52 to $0.56 versus the previously expected range of $0.44 to $0.48 .

is expected to be $0.71 to $0.75 . This includes a $0.27 benefit related to a tax valuation allowance release expected to be realized during the fiscal year. Of this $0.27 benefit, $0.15 is related to prior restructuring. Additionally, there is an $0.08 after-tax benefit from our second-year earn-out in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform and a $0.04 negative impact from our litigation reserve. Excluding these net positive impacts of $0.19 and including more favorable foreign currency developments and a slightly lower tax rate, is now expected to be $0.52 to $0.56 versus the previously expected range of $0.44 to $0.48 . Capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $200 million, down from the previous expectation of approximately $225 million .

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its third quarter fiscal 2023 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time . The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's results for its 2023 fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Management believes this information is helpful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the effect of the company's litigation reserve, the company's 2020 restructuring plan, and related impairment charges, including goodwill and related tax effects. Where applicable, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share exclude the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible senior notes, any gain or loss on extinguishing the company's convertible senior notes, and related tax effects, and any gain or loss from divestitures (including associated earn-outs and expenses) and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. In addition, in connection with its change in fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, Under Armour is presenting select non-GAAP financial measures for the twelve months beginning on April 1, 2021, and ending March 31, 2022, to provide comparable reference periods against the company's new fiscal 2023 year, which began April 1, 2022, and ends on March 31, 2023 . These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, expectations regarding promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures and foreign currency impacts, the impact of global economic conditions and inflation on our results of operations, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions, including inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including recent impacts on the global supply chain; failure of our suppliers, manufacturers or logistics providers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; labor or other disruptions at ports or our suppliers or manufacturers; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and costs related to our supply chain (including labor); changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and realize expected benefits from restructuring plans; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflict; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to effectively meet the expectations of our stakeholders with respect to environmental, social and governance practices; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the statement's date or to reflect unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, in '000s 2022

% of Net

Revenues

2021

% of Net

Revenues

2022

% of Net

Revenues

2021

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,581,781

100.0 %

$ 1,529,205

100.0 %

$ 4,504,723

100.0 %

$ 4,426,271

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 883,376

55.8 %

753,272

49.3 %

2,462,287

54.7 %

2,193,413

49.6 % Gross profit 698,405

44.2 %

775,933

50.7 %

2,042,436

45.3 %

2,232,858

50.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 603,746

38.2 %

675,666

44.2 %

1,793,884

39.8 %

1,820,053

41.1 % Restructuring and impairment charges -

- %

14,136

0.9 %

-

- %

33,405

0.8 % Income (loss) from operations 94,659

6.0 %

86,131

5.6 %

248,552

5.5 %

379,400

8.6 % Interest income (expense), net (1,615)

(0.1) %

(7,595)

(0.5) %

(11,175)

(0.2) %

(30,163)

(0.7) % Other income (expense), net 47,312

3.0 %

24,037

1.6 %

27,300

0.6 %

(43,933)

(1.0) % Income (loss) before income taxes 140,356

8.9 %

102,573

6.7 %

264,677

5.9 %

305,304

6.9 % Income tax expense (benefit) 18,811

1.2 %

(6,798)

(0.4) %

46,719

1.0 %

22,191

0.5 % Income (loss) from equity method investments 72

- %

286

- %

(1,734)

- %

(805)

- % Net income (loss) $ 121,617

7.7 %

$ 109,657

7.2 %

$ 216,224

4.8 %

$ 282,308

6.4 %































Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B

and C common stock $ 0.27





$ 0.23





$ 0.48





$ 0.60



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B

and C common stock $ 0.27





$ 0.23





$ 0.47





$ 0.60



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic 448,833





476,178





453,840





468,627



Diluted 458,990





479,728





463,750





471,743





Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

(Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Apparel $ 1,075,714

$ 1,098,784

(2.1) %

$ 2,982,410

$ 3,031,208

(1.6) % Footwear 354,389

282,721

25.3 %

1,077,525

955,080

12.8 % Accessories 104,875

106,650

(1.7) %

312,823

344,498

(9.2) % Net Sales 1,534,978

1,488,155

3.1 %

4,372,758

4,330,786

1.0 % Licensing revenues 29,734

36,606

(18.8) %

90,992

90,966

- % Corporate Other (1) 17,069

4,444

NM

40,973

4,519

NM Total net revenues $ 1,581,781

$ 1,529,205

3.4 %

$ 4,504,723

$ 4,426,271

1.8 %



NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Wholesale $ 819,781

$ 767,896

6.8 %

$ 2,559,621

$ 2,446,162

4.6 % Direct-to-consumer 715,197

720,259

(0.7) %

1,813,137

1,884,624

(3.8) % Net Sales 1,534,978

1,488,155

3.1 %

4,372,758

4,330,786

1.0 % License revenues 29,734

36,606

(18.8) %

90,992

90,966

- % Corporate Other (1) 17,069

4,444

NM

40,973

4,519

NM Total net revenues $ 1,581,781

$ 1,529,205

3.4 %

$ 4,504,723

$ 4,426,271

1.8 %



NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, in '000s 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change North America $ 1,037,637

$ 1,063,290

(2.4) %

$ 2,958,816

$ 3,004,645

(1.5) % EMEA 265,250

200,203

32.5 %

733,110

648,628

13.0 % Asia-Pacific 198,021

217,223

(8.8) %

600,415

621,542

(3.4) % Latin America 63,804

44,045

44.9 %

171,409

146,937

16.7 % Corporate Other (1) 17,069

4,444

NM

40,973

4,519

NM Total net revenues $ 1,581,781

$ 1,529,205

3.4 %

$ 4,504,723

$ 4,426,271

1.8 %

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

(Unaudited; in thousands)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31, in '000s 2022 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2021 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2022 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2021 % of Net

Revenues (2) North America $ 198,919 19.2 %

$ 243,395 22.9 %

$ 598,049 20.2 %

$ 761,531 25.3 % EMEA 30,947 11.7 %

24,252 12.1 %

85,023 11.6 %

105,916 16.3 % Asia-Pacific 10,811 5.5 %

21,823 10.0 %

76,890 12.8 %

86,398 13.9 % Latin America 5,805 9.1 %

4,099 9.3 %

19,216 11.2 %

20,931 14.2 % Corporate Other (1) (151,823) NM

(207,438) NM

(530,626) NM

(595,376) NM Income (loss) from operations $ 94,659 6.0 %

$ 86,131 5.6 %

$ 248,552 5.5 %

$ 379,400 8.6 %



(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions.

(2) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc.

As of December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022

(Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

in '000s

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 849,546

$ 1,009,139 Accounts receivable, net

700,544

702,197 Inventories

1,217,780

824,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

348,734

297,034 Total current assets

3,116,604

2,832,825 Property and equipment, net

655,612

601,365 Operating lease right-of-use assets

482,947

420,397 Goodwill

479,975

491,508 Intangible assets, net

9,198

10,580 Deferred income taxes

20,237

20,141 Other long-term assets

62,982

76,016 Total assets

$ 4,827,555

$ 4,452,832 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Accounts payable

738,740

560,331 Accrued expenses

388,159

317,963 Customer refund liabilities

172,190

159,628 Operating lease liabilities

137,310

134,833 Other current liabilities

65,730

125,840 Total current liabilities

1,502,129

1,298,595 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

673,930

672,286 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

707,905

668,983 Other long-term liabilities

111,589

84,014 Total liabilities

2,995,553

2,723,878 Total stockholders' equity

1,832,002

1,728,954 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,827,555

$ 4,452,832

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited; in thousands)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended December 31, in '000s 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 216,224

$ 282,308 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 102,656

105,632 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss (19,424)

4,175 Loss on extinguishment of senior convertible notes -

58,526 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,411

3,893 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges -

21,337 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 1,644

11,618 Stock-based compensation 29,362

33,422 Deferred income taxes (132)

(2,633) Changes in reserves and allowances 7,316

(16,504) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 1,026

139,340 Inventories (401,551)

44,041 Prepaid expenses and other assets (68,931)

(12,071) Other non-current assets (46,272)

60,315 Accounts payable 168,681

106,119 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 50,892

7,047 Customer refund liabilities 12,440

(27,912) Income taxes payable and receivable 19,057

(3,236) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 74,399

815,417 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (147,620)

(61,294) Sale of property and equipment -

852 Earn-out from the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform 35,000

- Net cash used in investing activities (112,620)

(60,442) Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on long-term debt and revolving credit facility -

(506,280) Proceeds from capped call -

91,722 Common shares repurchased (125,000)

- Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (868)

(1,682) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 2,809

2,830 Payments of debt financing costs -

(1,884) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (123,059)

(415,294) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,205

(16,491) Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (158,075)

323,190 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,022,126

1,359,680 End of period $ 864,051

$ 1,682,870

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP to

currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for

further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three months ended

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

December 31, 2022 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP 3.4 %

1.8 % Foreign exchange impact 3.5 %

2.8 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 6.9 %

4.6 %







North America





Net revenue growth - GAAP (2.4) %

(1.5) % Foreign exchange impact 0.6 %

0.4 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (1.8) %

(1.1) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP 32.5 %

13.0 % Foreign exchange impact 13.7 %

10.8 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 46.2 %

23.8 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP (8.8) %

(3.4) % Foreign exchange impact 9.7 %

7.0 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 0.9 %

3.6 %







Latin America





Net revenue growth - GAAP 44.9 %

16.7 % Foreign exchange impact (3.5) %

(1.0) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 41.4 %

15.7 %







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP 14.2 %

6.2 % Foreign exchange impact 10.2 %

7.9 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 24.4 %

14.1 %

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's condensed consolidated statement of

operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures

discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information

regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

in '000s Three months ended

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

December 31, 2022 GAAP income from operations 94,659

248,552 Add: Impact of litigation reserve -

20,000 Adjusted income from operations $ 94,659

$ 268,552



ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

in '000s Three months ended

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

December 31, 2022 GAAP net income 121,617

216,224 Add: Impact of litigation reserve -

20,000 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform (45,000)

(45,000) Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform 630

1,120 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (1,684)

(9,808) Adjusted net income $ 75,563

$ 182,536



ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION



Three months ended

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

December 31, 2022 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.27

$ 0.47 Add: Impact of litigation reserve -

0.04 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform (0.11)

(0.10) Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform -

- Add: Impact of provision for income taxes -

(0.02) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.16

$ 0.39

Under Armour, Inc.

Outlook for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's fiscal 2023 outlook presented in accordance

with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-

GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP

financial measures.

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

Year Ended March 31, 2023



Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP income from operations

$ 270

$ 290 Add: Impact of litigation reserve

20

20 Adjusted income from operations

$ 290

$ 310



ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(in millions)

Year Ended March 31, 2023



Low end of estimate

High end of estimate GAAP diluted net income per share

$ 0.71

$ 0.75 Add: Impact of litigation reserve

0.04

0.04 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, net of tax

(0.08)

(0.08) Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(0.15)

(0.15) Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.52

$ 0.56

Under Armour, Inc.

As of December 31, 2022, and 2021

COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





December 31,



2022

2021 Factory House

177

180 Brand House

18

19 North America total doors

195

199









Factory House

165

144 Brand House

78

79 International total doors

243

223









Factory House

342

324 Brand House

96

98 Total doors

438

422

