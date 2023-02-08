Emerson Reports First Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook

- Net sales were $3.4 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales1 were up 6 percent
- Strong operational performance to start 2023 offset by foreign exchange and stock compensation headwinds
- GAAP EPS was $0.56 ; adjusted EPS2 was $0.78, including $0.09 unfavorable impact from stock compensation
- Completed $2 billion of share repurchase in the first quarter
- Updated 2023 full year net sales and GAAP EPS outlook; maintained underlying sales and adjusted EPS outlook despite stock compensation headwind
- Announced St. Louis selected as global headquarters
- Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record February 17, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2022 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis.
"Emerson continues to execute on the strategy we presented at our November 29th Investor Conference," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Continued strength in our end markets and operational excellence, enabled by our Emerson Management System, resulted in a great start to 2023. We delivered underlying sales growth of 6 percent and strong segment margin expansion with operational leverage above our targets. Continued operational performance gives us confidence to reiterate our 2023 underlying sales and adjusted EPS outlook, overcoming the impact of higher than expected stock compensation expense."
"Emerson remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and shareholder return, completing $2 billion of share repurchase in the first quarter," Karsanbhai continued. "We continue to actively pursue opportunities to deploy capital effectively, including our proposal to acquire National Instruments (NI) for $53 per share, a unique value creation opportunity for Emerson and NI shareholders."
"Lastly, following a comprehensive review, we selected St. Louis, Missouri as our headquarters and are working to identify an appropriate location in the area," Karsanbhai ended.
Underlying orders3 were up 5 percent. Net sales were up 7 percent for the quarter and underlying sales were up 6 percent. The Americas were up 13 percent, Europe was down 2 percent, and Asia, Middle East & Africa was flat.
Pretax margin was 12.5 percent for the quarter, down 1730 basis points. Adjusted segment EBITA margin4 was 22.7 percent, up 130 basis points.
Earnings per share were $0.56 for the quarter, down 55 percent. Earnings per share growth was impacted by a prior year gain of $0.60 related to our Vertiv subordinated interest. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.78, down 1 percent. The quarter was unfavorably impacted by $0.09 due to a 31 percent increase in the company stock price in the quarter and resulting impact on mark-to-market stock compensation plans.
Operating cash flow was $302 million for the quarter, down 20 percent, and free cash flow was $243 million, down 20 percent. Cash flow results reflected higher working capital versus prior year.
2023 Outlook
The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close March 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows.
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2023 guidance framework for continuing operations5. Full year net sales and GAAP EPS outlook have been updated. Underlying sales and adjusted EPS outlook remain unchanged despite stock compensation headwind. The 2023 outlook includes $2 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases completed in the first quarter and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.
2023 Guidance - Continuing Operations5
2023 Q2
2023
Net Sales Growth
10.5% - 12.5%
8% - 10%
Underlying Sales Growth
8% - 10%
6.5% - 8.5%
Earnings Per Share6
$0.75 - $0.80
$3.55 - $3.70
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.15
~$0.60
Restructuring / Related Costs
~$0.05
~$0.12
Russia Exit Costs
---
$0.08
AspenTech Micromine Purchase Price Hedge
---
($0.03)
Interest on Note Receivable From Climate Technologies
---
~($0.09)
Interest Income on Undeployed Proceeds
---
~($0.23)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$0.95 - $1.00
$4.00 - $4.15
Notes:
1 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures including heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech.
2 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring, a gain on subordinated interest, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense.
3 Underlying orders does not include heritage AspenTech or Emerson's contributed businesses to AspenTech.
4 Adjusted segment EBITA margin excludes corporate items and interest expense, restructuring, a gain on subordinated interest, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense.
5 Following the announcement of its Climate Technologies divestiture, Emerson will report financial results for Climate Technologies, InSinkErator and Therm-O-Disc as discontinued operations for all periods presented, beginning in 2023. The earnings from discontinued operations for 2023 are expected to be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, or $18 to $20 per share, including the net gains on 2023 divestitures. The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close March 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will include interest income from the $2.25 billion note receivable from Climate Technologies and reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. The Company will exclude the interest income from the note receivable from Climate Technologies and its share of Climate Technologies' operations in its calculation of 2023 adjusted earnings per share. Also excluded from adjusted earnings per share is the interest income on any undeployed net proceeds. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows.
6 2023 earnings per share guidance from continuing operations excludes any potential impact from the 45% common equity ownership in Climate Technologies' income or loss post-close. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the probable significance or impact on our earnings per share results from the 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. Emerson will exclude its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close operations from the calculation of its 2023 adjusted earnings per share.
Upcoming Investor Events
Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Climate Technologies transaction, the potential National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia - Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended Dec 31
Percent
2021
2022
Change
Net sales
$3,156
$3,373
7 %
Cost of sales
1,741
1,753
SG&A expenses
849
1,030
Gain on subordinated interest
(453)
-
Other deductions, net
38
120
Interest expense, net
39
48
Earnings before income taxes
942
422
(55) %
Income taxes
196
98
Earnings from continuing operations
746
324
(57) %
Discontinued operations, net of tax
149
2,002
Net earnings
895
2,326
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(1)
(5)
Net earnings common stockholders
$896
$2,331
160 %
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
598.1
586.7
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$1.25
$0.56
(55) %
Discontinued operations
0.25
3.41
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.50
$3.97
165 %
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2021
2022
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$57
$118
Restructuring costs
6
10
Other
(25)
(8)
Total
$38
$120
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2021
2022
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$4,726
$2,271
Receivables, net
2,005
2,231
Inventories
1,752
1,999
Other current assets
986
1,290
Current assets held-for-sale
1,391
1,209
Total current assets
10,860
9,000
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,392
2,263
Goodwill
6,941
14,087
Other intangible assets
2,617
6,460
Other
1,776
2,268
Noncurrent assets held-for-sale
2,373
2,163
Total assets
$26,959
$36,241
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current
maturities of long-term debt
$37
$1,792
Accounts payable
1,208
1,219
Accrued expenses
2,751
3,949
Current liabilities held-for-sale
1,335
1,200
Total current liabilities
5,331
8,160
Long-term debt
8,718
8,159
Other liabilities
2,403
3,057
Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale
219
151
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
10,249
10,727
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
39
5,987
Total equity
10,288
16,714
Total liabilities and equity
$26,959
$36,241
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended Dec 31
2021
2022
Operating activities
Net earnings
$895
$2,326
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
(149)
(2,002)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
178
260
Stock compensation
34
102
Changes in operating working capital
(125)
(289)
Gain on subordinated interest
(453)
-
Other, net
(3)
(95)
Cash from continuing operations
377
302
Cash from discontinued operations
146
116
Cash provided by operating activities
523
418
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(73)
(59)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
(39)
-
Proceeds from subordinated interest
438
15
Other, net
3
(23)
Cash from continuing operations
329
(67)
Cash from discontinued operations
(44)
2,953
Cash provided by investing activities
285
2,886
Financing activities
Net increase in short-term borrowings
(335)
(539)
Proceeds from long-term debt
2,975
-
Payments of long-term debt
(501)
(9)
Dividends paid
(307)
(306)
Purchases of common stock
(253)
(2,000)
Other, net
22
(41)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,601
(2,895)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
(37)
58
Increase in cash and equivalents
2,372
467
Beginning cash and equivalents
2,354
1,804
Ending cash and equivalents
$4,726
$2,271
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2021
2022
Sales
Final Control
$817
$862
Measurement & Analytical
737
749
Discrete Automation
617
618
Safety & Productivity
351
310
Intelligent Devices
2,522
2,539
Control Systems & Software
570
606
AspenTech
82
243
Software and Control
652
849
Eliminations
(18)
(15)
Net sales
$3,156
$3,373
Earnings
Final Control
$ 122
$ 158
Measurement & Analytical
170
175
Discrete Automation
120
121
Safety & Productivity
65
63
Intelligent Devices
477
517
Control Systems & Software
116
107
AspenTech
(2)
(33)
Software and Control
114
74
Stock compensation
(34)
(102)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
26
45
Corporate and other
(55)
(64)
Gain on subordinated interest
453
-
Interest expense, net
(39)
(48)
Earnings before income taxes
$942
$422
Restructuring costs
Final Control
$-
($1)
Measurement & Analytical
2
1
Discrete Automation
2
1
Safety & Productivity
-
-
Intelligent Devices
4
1
Control Systems & Software
1
1
AspenTech
-
-
Software and Control
1
1
Corporate
1
8
Total
$6
$10
The table above does not include $8 and $5 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost
Depreciation and Amortization
Final Control
$53
$45
Measurement & Analytical
31
30
Discrete Automation
23
21
Safety & Productivity
15
14
Intelligent Devices
122
110
Control Systems & Software
25
21
AspenTech
23
123
Software and Control
48
144
Corporate
8
6
Total
$178
$260
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest on note receivable and interest on undeployed assets, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2021
2022
Pretax earnings
$942
$422
Percent of sales
29.8 %
12.5 %
Interest expense, net
39
48
Amortization of intangibles
71
167
Restructuring and related costs
14
15
Gain on subordinated interest
(453)
-
Acquisition/divestiture costs
23
-
Russia business exit
-
47
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
(35)
Adjusted EBITA
$636
$664
Percent of sales
20.1 %
19.7 %
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2021
2022
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$1.25
$0.56
Amortization of intangibles
0.09
0.15
Restructuring and related costs
0.02
0.02
Gain on subordinated interest
(0.60)
-
Acquisition/divestiture costs
0.03
-
Russia business exit
-
0.08
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
(0.03)
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$0.79
$0.78
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT EBITA
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended Dec 31
2021
2022
Intelligent Devices
Intelligent Devices EBIT
$477
$517
Percent of sales
18.9 %
20.4 %
Amortization of intangibles
44
40
Restructuring and related costs
12
6
Intelligent Devices EBITA
$533
$563
Percent of sales
21.1 %
22.2 %
Software and Control
Software and Control EBIT
$114
$74
Percent of sales
17.6 %
8.7 %
Amortization of intangibles
27
127
Restructuring and related costs
1
1
Software and Control EBITA
$142
$202
Percent of sales
21.8 %
23.8 %
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Table 7
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
Q1 2023 Underlying Sales Change
Emerson
Reported (GAAP)
7 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
4 %
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
(5) %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
6 %
2023E February Guidance Underlying Sales Change
Q2 FY23E
FY23E
Reported (GAAP)
10.5% - 12.5%
8% - 10%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~ 3%
~ 2%
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
~ (5.5)%
~ (3.5)%
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
8% - 10%
6.5% - 8.5%
Q1 Earnings Per Share
Q1 FY22
Q1 FY23
Change
Earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 1.25
$ 0.56
(55) %
Amortization of intangibles
0.09
0.15
5 %
Restructuring and related costs
0.02
0.02
- %
Gain on subordinated interest
(0.60)
-
47 %
Acquisition/divestiture costs
0.03
-
(2) %
Russia business exit
-
0.08
6 %
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
(0.03)
(2) %
Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.79
$ 0.78
(1) %
2023E February Guidance Earnings Per Share
Q2 FY23E
FY23E
Earnings per share (GAAP)
$0.75 - $0.80
$3.55 - $3.70
Amortization of intangibles
~ 0.15
~ 0.60
Restructuring and related costs
~ 0.05
~ 0.12
Russia business exit
-
0.08
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
(0.03)
Interest on note receivable from Climate Technologies
-
~ (0.09)
Interest income on undeployed proceeds
-
~ (0.23)
Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$0.95 - $1.00
$4.00 - $4.15
Business Segment EBIT Margin
Q1 FY22
Q1 FY23
Change
Pretax margin (GAAP)
29.8 %
12.5 %
(1730) bps
Corp. items and interest expense, net % of sales
(11.1) %
5.0 %
1610 bps
Business Segment EBIT margin (GAAP)
18.7 %
17.5 %
(120) bps
Amortization of intangibles
2.3 %
5.0 %
270 bps
Restructuring and related costs
0.4 %
0.2 %
(20) bps
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
21.4 %
22.7 %
130 bps
Q1 Cash Flow
Q1 FY22
Q1 FY23
Change
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 377
$ 302
(20) %
Capital expenditures
(73)
(59)
- %
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$ 304
$ 243
(20) %
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2023E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
Table 8
The following tables provide supplemental unaudited fiscal 2022 quarterly historical results on a continuing
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Net sales
$ 3,156
3,291
3,465
3,892
13,804
Cost of sales
1,741
1,815
1,879
2,063
7,498
Selling, general and administrative expenses
849
888
894
983
3,614
Gain on subordinated interest
(453)
-
-
-
(453)
Other deductions, net
38
28
264
189
519
Interest expense, net
39
51
50
54
194
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
942
509
378
603
2,432
Income taxes
196
80
123
150
549
Earnings from continuing operations
746
429
255
453
1,883
Discontinued operations, net of tax: $84, $56, $120, $46, and $306, respectively
149
246
697
255
1,347
Net earnings
895
675
952
708
3,230
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(1)
1
31
(32)
(1)
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 896
674
921
740
3,231
Earnings common stockholders:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 746
428
226
486
1,886
Discontinued operations
150
246
695
254
1,345
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 896
674
921
740
3,231
Basic earnings per share common stockholders:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 1.25
0.72
0.38
0.82
3.17
Discontinued operations
0.26
0.41
1.17
0.43
2.27
Basic earnings per common share
$ 1.51
1.13
1.55
1.25
5.44
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders:
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 1.25
0.72
0.38
0.82
3.16
Discontinued operations
0.25
0.41
1.16
0.42
2.25
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.50
1.13
1.54
1.24
5.41
Weighted average outstanding shares:
Basic
594.6
593.3
592.8
590.8
592.9
Diluted
598.1
596.5
596.2
594.5
596.3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 1.25
0.72
0.38
0.82
3.16
Amortization of intangibles
0.09
0.09
0.12
0.14
0.45
Restructuring and related costs
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.06
0.14
Gain on subordinated interest
(0.60)
-
-
-
(0.60)
Russia business exit
-
-
0.29
0.03
0.32
Acquisition/divestiture costs and pre-acquisition interest on AspenTech debt
0.03
0.04
0.09
-
0.15
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
-
-
-
0.04
0.04
Investment-related gains
-
-
-
(0.02)
(0.02)
Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 0.79
0.87
0.92
1.07
3.64
Earnings per share are computed independently each period; as a result, the quarterly amounts may not sum to the calculated annual figure.
Supplemental Business Segment Information
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in millions; unaudited)
INTELLIGENT DEVICES
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Sales:
Final Control
$ 817
884
905
1,001
3,607
Measurement & Analytical
737
769
788
921
3,215
Discrete Automation
617
644
633
718
2,612
Safety & Productivity
351
355
360
336
1,402
Total
$ 2,522
2,652
2,686
2,976
10,836
Earnings:
Final Control
$ 122
152
150
168
592
Margin
14.9 %
17.2 %
16.6 %
16.7 %
16.4 %
Measurement & Analytical
170
176
189
250
785
Margin
23.0 %
23.0 %
23.9 %
27.2 %
24.4 %
Discrete Automation
120
130
115
177
542
Margin
19.4 %
20.3 %
18.2 %
24.6 %
20.7 %
Safety & Productivity
65
65
69
51
250
Margin
18.6 %
18.1 %
19.3 %
15.1 %
17.8 %
Total
$ 477
523
523
646
2,169
Margin
18.9 %
19.7 %
19.5 %
21.7 %
20.0 %
Amortization of intangibles:
Final Control
$ 24
24
23
23
94
Measurement & Analytical
6
5
4
6
21
Discrete Automation
8
7
8
7
30
Safety & Productivity
6
7
7
6
26
Total
$ 44
43
42
42
171
Restructuring and related costs:
Final Control
$ 7
8
18
42
75
Measurement & Analytical
2
3
4
(6)
3
Discrete Automation
2
1
1
(4)
-
Safety & Productivity
1
-
(1)
10
10
Total
$ 12
12
22
42
88
Adjusted EBITA:
Final Control
$ 153
184
191
233
761
Adjusted EBITA Margin
18.7 %
20.8 %
21.2 %
23.2 %
21.1 %
Measurement & Analytical
$ 178
184
197
250
809
Adjusted EBITA Margin
24.1 %
24.0 %
25.1 %
27.1 %
25.2 %
Discrete Automation
$ 130
138
124
180
572
Adjusted EBITA Margin
21.0 %
21.6 %
19.6 %
24.1 %
21.9 %
Safety & Productivity
$ 72
72
75
67
286
Adjusted EBITA Margin
20.8 %
20.0 %
20.6 %
19.9 %
20.3 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 533
578
587
730
2,428
Adjusted EBITA Margin
21.1 %
21.8 %
21.9 %
24.5 %
22.4 %
SOFTWARE AND CONTROL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Sales:
Control Systems & Software
$ 570
573
568
687
2,398
AspenTech
82
84
239
251
656
Total
$ 652
657
807
938
3,054
Earnings:
Control Systems & Software
$ 116
101
77
143
437
Margin
20.4 %
17.7 %
13.5 %
20.8 %
18.2 %
AspenTech
$ (2)
(4)
57
(39)
12
Margin
(2.3) %
(5.0) %
23.7 %
(15.2) %
1.9 %
Total
$ 114
97
134
104
449
Margin
17.6 %
14.7 %
16.5 %
11.2 %
14.7 %
Amortization of intangibles:
Control Systems & Software
$ 5
5
6
6
22
AspenTech
22
23
71
121
237
Total
$ 27
28
77
127
259
Restructuring and related costs:
Control Systems & Software
$ 1
-
7
3
11
AspenTech
-
-
1
(1)
-
Total
$ 1
-
8
2
11
Adjusted EBITA:
Control Systems & Software
$ 122
106
90
152
470
Adjusted EBITA Margin
21.4 %
18.7 %
15.7 %
22.0 %
19.6 %
AspenTech
$ 20
19
129
81
249
Adjusted EBITA Margin
24.9 %
21.5 %
53.8 %
32.9 %
38.0 %
Software and Control
$ 142
125
219
233
719
Adjusted EBITA Margin
21.8 %
19.1 %
27.0 %
24.9 %
23.5 %
Corporate & Other
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Stock compensation
$ (34)
(43)
(15)
(33)
(125)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
26
25
25
23
99
Corporate and other
(55)
(42)
(239)
(83)
(419)
Gain on subordinated interest
453
-
-
-
453
Interest
(39)
(51)
(50)
(54)
(194)
Total
$ 351
(111)
(279)
(147)
(186)
