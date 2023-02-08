Anzeige
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerson Reports First Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook

  • Net sales were $3.4 billion, up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales1 were up 6 percent
  • Strong operational performance to start 2023 offset by foreign exchange and stock compensation headwinds
  • GAAP EPS was $0.56 ; adjusted EPS2 was $0.78, including $0.09 unfavorable impact from stock compensation
  • Completed $2 billion of share repurchase in the first quarter
  • Updated 2023 full year net sales and GAAP EPS outlook; maintained underlying sales and adjusted EPS outlook despite stock compensation headwind
  • Announced St. Louis selected as global headquarters
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record February 17, 2023

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2022 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis.

"Emerson continues to execute on the strategy we presented at our November 29th Investor Conference," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Continued strength in our end markets and operational excellence, enabled by our Emerson Management System, resulted in a great start to 2023. We delivered underlying sales growth of 6 percent and strong segment margin expansion with operational leverage above our targets. Continued operational performance gives us confidence to reiterate our 2023 underlying sales and adjusted EPS outlook, overcoming the impact of higher than expected stock compensation expense."

"Emerson remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and shareholder return, completing $2 billion of share repurchase in the first quarter," Karsanbhai continued. "We continue to actively pursue opportunities to deploy capital effectively, including our proposal to acquire National Instruments (NI) for $53 per share, a unique value creation opportunity for Emerson and NI shareholders."

"Lastly, following a comprehensive review, we selected St. Louis, Missouri as our headquarters and are working to identify an appropriate location in the area," Karsanbhai ended.

Underlying orders3 were up 5 percent. Net sales were up 7 percent for the quarter and underlying sales were up 6 percent. The Americas were up 13 percent, Europe was down 2 percent, and Asia, Middle East & Africa was flat.

Pretax margin was 12.5 percent for the quarter, down 1730 basis points. Adjusted segment EBITA margin4 was 22.7 percent, up 130 basis points.

Earnings per share were $0.56 for the quarter, down 55 percent. Earnings per share growth was impacted by a prior year gain of $0.60 related to our Vertiv subordinated interest. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.78, down 1 percent. The quarter was unfavorably impacted by $0.09 due to a 31 percent increase in the company stock price in the quarter and resulting impact on mark-to-market stock compensation plans.

Operating cash flow was $302 million for the quarter, down 20 percent, and free cash flow was $243 million, down 20 percent. Cash flow results reflected higher working capital versus prior year.

2023 Outlook

The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close March 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows.

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2023 guidance framework for continuing operations5. Full year net sales and GAAP EPS outlook have been updated. Underlying sales and adjusted EPS outlook remain unchanged despite stock compensation headwind. The 2023 outlook includes $2 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases completed in the first quarter and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.

2023 Guidance - Continuing Operations5


2023 Q2

2023

Net Sales Growth

10.5% - 12.5%

8% - 10%

Underlying Sales Growth

8% - 10%

6.5% - 8.5%

Earnings Per Share6

$0.75 - $0.80

$3.55 - $3.70

Amortization of Intangibles

~$0.15

~$0.60

Restructuring / Related Costs

~$0.05

~$0.12

Russia Exit Costs

---

$0.08

AspenTech Micromine Purchase Price Hedge

---

($0.03)

Interest on Note Receivable From Climate Technologies

---

~($0.09)

Interest Income on Undeployed Proceeds

---

~($0.23)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$0.95 - $1.00

$4.00 - $4.15


Notes:

1 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures including heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech.

2 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring, a gain on subordinated interest, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense.

3 Underlying orders does not include heritage AspenTech or Emerson's contributed businesses to AspenTech.

4 Adjusted segment EBITA margin excludes corporate items and interest expense, restructuring, a gain on subordinated interest, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense.

5 Following the announcement of its Climate Technologies divestiture, Emerson will report financial results for Climate Technologies, InSinkErator and Therm-O-Disc as discontinued operations for all periods presented, beginning in 2023. The earnings from discontinued operations for 2023 are expected to be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, or $18 to $20 per share, including the net gains on 2023 divestitures. The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close March 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will include interest income from the $2.25 billion note receivable from Climate Technologies and reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. The Company will exclude the interest income from the note receivable from Climate Technologies and its share of Climate Technologies' operations in its calculation of 2023 adjusted earnings per share. Also excluded from adjusted earnings per share is the interest income on any undeployed net proceeds. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows.

6 2023 earnings per share guidance from continuing operations excludes any potential impact from the 45% common equity ownership in Climate Technologies' income or loss post-close. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the probable significance or impact on our earnings per share results from the 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. Emerson will exclude its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close operations from the calculation of its 2023 adjusted earnings per share.

Upcoming Investor Events

Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Climate Technologies transaction, the potential National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia - Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.






Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)








Quarter Ended Dec 31


Percent


2021


2022


Change







Net sales

$3,156


$3,373


7 %

Cost of sales

1,741


1,753



SG&A expenses

849


1,030



Gain on subordinated interest

(453)


-



Other deductions, net

38


120



Interest expense, net

39


48



Earnings before income taxes

942


422


(55) %

Income taxes

196


98



Earnings from continuing operations

746


324


(57) %

Discontinued operations, net of tax

149


2,002



Net earnings

895


2,326



Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(1)


(5)



Net earnings common stockholders

$896


$2,331


160 %







Diluted avg. shares outstanding

598.1


586.7









Diluted earnings per share common stockholders






Earnings from continuing operations

$1.25


$0.56


(55) %

Discontinued operations

0.25


3.41



Diluted earnings per common share

$1.50


$3.97


165 %














Quarter Ended Dec 31




2021


2022



Other deductions, net






Amortization of intangibles

$57


$118



Restructuring costs

6


10



Other

(25)


(8)



Total

$38


$120






Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Quarter Ended Dec 31


2021


2022

Assets




Cash and equivalents

$4,726


$2,271

Receivables, net

2,005


2,231

Inventories

1,752


1,999

Other current assets

986


1,290

Current assets held-for-sale

1,391


1,209

Total current assets

10,860


9,000

Property, plant & equipment, net

2,392


2,263

Goodwill

6,941


14,087

Other intangible assets

2,617


6,460

Other

1,776


2,268

Noncurrent assets held-for-sale

2,373


2,163

Total assets

$26,959


$36,241





Liabilities and equity




Short-term borrowings and current




maturities of long-term debt

$37


$1,792

Accounts payable

1,208


1,219

Accrued expenses

2,751


3,949

Current liabilities held-for-sale

1,335


1,200

Total current liabilities

5,331


8,160

Long-term debt

8,718


8,159

Other liabilities

2,403


3,057

Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale

219


151

Equity




Common stockholders' equity

10,249


10,727

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

39


5,987

Total equity

10,288


16,714

Total liabilities and equity

$26,959


$36,241





Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

















Three Months Ended Dec 31



2021


2022

Operating activities





Net earnings


$895


$2,326

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax


(149)


(2,002)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


178


260

Stock compensation


34


102

Changes in operating working capital


(125)


(289)

Gain on subordinated interest


(453)


-

Other, net


(3)


(95)

Cash from continuing operations


377


302

Cash from discontinued operations


146


116

Cash provided by operating activities


523


418

Investing activities





Capital expenditures


(73)


(59)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired


(39)


-

Proceeds from subordinated interest


438


15

Other, net


3


(23)

Cash from continuing operations


329


(67)

Cash from discontinued operations


(44)


2,953

Cash provided by investing activities


285


2,886

Financing activities





Net increase in short-term borrowings


(335)


(539)

Proceeds from long-term debt


2,975


-

Payments of long-term debt


(501)


(9)

Dividends paid


(307)


(306)

Purchases of common stock


(253)


(2,000)

Other, net


22


(41)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities


1,601


(2,895)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents


(37)


58

Increase in cash and equivalents


2,372


467

Beginning cash and equivalents


2,354


1,804

Ending cash and equivalents


$4,726


$2,271









Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Quarter Ended Dec 31


2021


2022

Sales




Final Control

$817


$862

Measurement & Analytical

737


749

Discrete Automation

617


618

Safety & Productivity

351


310

Intelligent Devices

2,522


2,539





Control Systems & Software

570


606

AspenTech

82


243

Software and Control

652


849

Eliminations

(18)


(15)

Net sales

$3,156


$3,373





Earnings




Final Control

$ 122


$ 158

Measurement & Analytical

170


175

Discrete Automation

120


121

Safety & Productivity

65


63

Intelligent Devices

477


517





Control Systems & Software

116


107

AspenTech

(2)


(33)

Software and Control

114


74





Stock compensation

(34)


(102)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

26


45

Corporate and other

(55)


(64)

Gain on subordinated interest

453


-

Interest expense, net

(39)


(48)

Earnings before income taxes

$942


$422





Restructuring costs




Final Control

$-


($1)

Measurement & Analytical

2


1

Discrete Automation

2


1

Safety & Productivity

-


-

Intelligent Devices

4


1





Control Systems & Software

1


1

AspenTech

-


-

Software and Control

1


1





Corporate

1


8

Total

$6


$10


The table above does not include $8 and $5 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost
of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and
2022, respectively.





Depreciation and Amortization




Final Control

$53


$45

Measurement & Analytical

31


30

Discrete Automation

23


21

Safety & Productivity

15


14

Intelligent Devices

122


110





Control Systems & Software

25


21

AspenTech

23


123

Software and Control

48


144





Corporate

8


6

Total

$178


$260

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest on note receivable and interest on undeployed assets, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Dec 31


2021


2022

Pretax earnings

$942


$422

Percent of sales

29.8 %


12.5 %

Interest expense, net

39


48

Amortization of intangibles

71


167

Restructuring and related costs

14


15

Gain on subordinated interest

(453)


-

Acquisition/divestiture costs

23


-

Russia business exit

-


47

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

-


(35)

Adjusted EBITA

$636


$664

Percent of sales

20.1 %


19.7 %






Quarter Ended Dec 31


2021


2022

GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$1.25


$0.56

Amortization of intangibles

0.09


0.15

Restructuring and related costs

0.02


0.02

Gain on subordinated interest

(0.60)


-

Acquisition/divestiture costs

0.03


-

Russia business exit

-


0.08

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

-


(0.03)

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$0.79


$0.78




Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT EBITA

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Quarter Ended Dec 31


2021


2022

Intelligent Devices








Intelligent Devices EBIT

$477


$517

Percent of sales

18.9 %


20.4 %

Amortization of intangibles

44


40

Restructuring and related costs

12


6

Intelligent Devices EBITA

$533


$563

Percent of sales

21.1 %


22.2 %





Software and Control








Software and Control EBIT

$114


$74

Percent of sales

17.6 %


8.7 %

Amortization of intangibles

27


127

Restructuring and related costs

1


1

Software and Control EBITA

$142


$202

Percent of sales

21.8 %


23.8 %





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other


Table 7














Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
except per share amounts). See tables 5, 6 and 8 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.















Q1 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Emerson






Reported (GAAP)


7 %






(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

4 %






(Acquisitions) / Divestitures

(5) %






Underlying (Non-GAAP)

6 %


















2023E February Guidance Underlying Sales Change

Q2 FY23E


FY23E




Reported (GAAP)


10.5% - 12.5%


8% - 10%




(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~ 3%


~ 2%




(Acquisitions) / Divestitures

~ (5.5)%


~ (3.5)%




Underlying (Non-GAAP)

8% - 10%


6.5% - 8.5%
















Q1 Earnings Per Share

Q1 FY22


Q1 FY23


Change


Earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 1.25


$ 0.56


(55) %


Amortization of intangibles

0.09


0.15


5 %


Restructuring and related costs

0.02


0.02


- %


Gain on subordinated interest

(0.60)


-


47 %


Acquisition/divestiture costs

0.03


-


(2) %


Russia business exit

-


0.08


6 %


AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

-


(0.03)


(2) %


Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.79


$ 0.78


(1) %














2023E February Guidance Earnings Per Share

Q2 FY23E


FY23E




Earnings per share (GAAP)

$0.75 - $0.80


$3.55 - $3.70




Amortization of intangibles

~ 0.15


~ 0.60




Restructuring and related costs

~ 0.05


~ 0.12




Russia business exit

-


0.08




AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

-


(0.03)




Interest on note receivable from Climate Technologies

-


~ (0.09)




Interest income on undeployed proceeds

-


~ (0.23)




Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$0.95 - $1.00


$4.00 - $4.15
















Business Segment EBIT Margin

Q1 FY22


Q1 FY23


Change


Pretax margin (GAAP)

29.8 %


12.5 %


(1730) bps


Corp. items and interest expense, net % of sales

(11.1) %


5.0 %


1610 bps


Business Segment EBIT margin (GAAP)

18.7 %


17.5 %


(120) bps


Amortization of intangibles

2.3 %


5.0 %


270 bps


Restructuring and related costs

0.4 %


0.2 %


(20) bps


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

21.4 %


22.7 %


130 bps





















Q1 Cash Flow




Q1 FY22


Q1 FY23


Change


Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$ 377


$ 302


(20) %


Capital expenditures




(73)


(59)


- %


Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)




$ 304


$ 243


(20) %














Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.


Note 2: All fiscal year 2023E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
















Table 8

The following tables provide supplemental unaudited fiscal 2022 quarterly historical results on a continuing
operations basis which reflect the previously announced realignment of the Company's segments. Such
supplemental information does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements and should be
read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Consolidated Statements of Earnings

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
















Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


2022


Net sales


$ 3,156


3,291


3,465


3,892


13,804


Cost of sales


1,741


1,815


1,879


2,063


7,498


Selling, general and administrative expenses


849


888


894


983


3,614


Gain on subordinated interest


(453)


-


-


-


(453)


Other deductions, net


38


28


264


189


519


Interest expense, net


39


51


50


54


194


Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes


942


509


378


603


2,432


Income taxes


196


80


123


150


549


Earnings from continuing operations


746


429


255


453


1,883


Discontinued operations, net of tax: $84, $56, $120, $46, and $306, respectively


149


246


697


255


1,347


Net earnings


895


675


952


708


3,230


Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries


(1)


1


31


(32)


(1)


Net earnings common stockholders


$ 896


674


921


740


3,231














Earnings common stockholders:












Earnings from continuing operations


$ 746


428


226


486


1,886


Discontinued operations


150


246


695


254


1,345


Net earnings common stockholders


$ 896


674


921


740


3,231














Basic earnings per share common stockholders:












Earnings from continuing operations


$ 1.25


0.72


0.38


0.82


3.17


Discontinued operations


0.26


0.41


1.17


0.43


2.27


Basic earnings per common share


$ 1.51


1.13


1.55


1.25


5.44














Diluted earnings per share common stockholders:












Earnings from continuing operations


$ 1.25


0.72


0.38


0.82


3.16


Discontinued operations


0.25


0.41


1.16


0.42


2.25


Diluted earnings per common share


$ 1.50


1.13


1.54


1.24


5.41














Weighted average outstanding shares:












Basic


594.6


593.3


592.8


590.8


592.9


Diluted


598.1


596.5


596.2


594.5


596.3




Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


2022


Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share


$ 1.25


0.72


0.38


0.82


3.16


Amortization of intangibles


0.09


0.09


0.12


0.14


0.45


Restructuring and related costs


0.02


0.02


0.04


0.06


0.14


Gain on subordinated interest


(0.60)


-


-


-


(0.60)


Russia business exit


-


-


0.29


0.03


0.32


Acquisition/divestiture costs and pre-acquisition interest on AspenTech debt


0.03


0.04


0.09


-


0.15


AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge


-


-


-


0.04


0.04


Investment-related gains


-


-


-


(0.02)


(0.02)


Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share


$ 0.79


0.87


0.92


1.07


3.64














Earnings per share are computed independently each period; as a result, the quarterly amounts may not sum to the calculated annual figure.

Supplemental Business Segment Information

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES

(Dollars in millions; unaudited)


INTELLIGENT DEVICES



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


2022


Sales:












Final Control


$ 817


884


905


1,001


3,607


Measurement & Analytical


737


769


788


921


3,215


Discrete Automation


617


644


633


718


2,612


Safety & Productivity


351


355


360


336


1,402


Total


$ 2,522


2,652


2,686


2,976


10,836














Earnings:












Final Control


$ 122


152


150


168


592


Margin


14.9 %


17.2 %


16.6 %


16.7 %


16.4 %


Measurement & Analytical


170


176


189


250


785


Margin


23.0 %


23.0 %


23.9 %


27.2 %


24.4 %


Discrete Automation


120


130


115


177


542


Margin


19.4 %


20.3 %


18.2 %


24.6 %


20.7 %


Safety & Productivity


65


65


69


51


250


Margin


18.6 %


18.1 %


19.3 %


15.1 %


17.8 %


Total


$ 477


523


523


646


2,169


Margin


18.9 %


19.7 %


19.5 %


21.7 %


20.0 %














Amortization of intangibles:












Final Control


$ 24


24


23


23


94


Measurement & Analytical


6


5


4


6


21


Discrete Automation


8


7


8


7


30


Safety & Productivity


6


7


7


6


26


Total


$ 44


43


42


42


171














Restructuring and related costs:












Final Control


$ 7


8


18


42


75


Measurement & Analytical


2


3


4


(6)


3


Discrete Automation


2


1


1


(4)


-


Safety & Productivity


1


-


(1)


10


10


Total


$ 12


12


22


42


88














Adjusted EBITA:












Final Control


$ 153


184


191


233


761


Adjusted EBITA Margin


18.7 %


20.8 %


21.2 %


23.2 %


21.1 %


Measurement & Analytical


$ 178


184


197


250


809


Adjusted EBITA Margin


24.1 %


24.0 %


25.1 %


27.1 %


25.2 %


Discrete Automation


$ 130


138


124


180


572


Adjusted EBITA Margin


21.0 %


21.6 %


19.6 %


24.1 %


21.9 %


Safety & Productivity


$ 72


72


75


67


286


Adjusted EBITA Margin


20.8 %


20.0 %


20.6 %


19.9 %


20.3 %


Intelligent Devices


$ 533


578


587


730


2,428


Adjusted EBITA Margin


21.1 %


21.8 %


21.9 %


24.5 %


22.4 %


SOFTWARE AND CONTROL




Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


2022


Sales:












Control Systems & Software


$ 570


573


568


687


2,398


AspenTech


82


84


239


251


656


Total


$ 652


657


807


938


3,054














Earnings:












Control Systems & Software


$ 116


101


77


143


437


Margin


20.4 %


17.7 %


13.5 %


20.8 %


18.2 %


AspenTech


$ (2)


(4)


57


(39)


12


Margin


(2.3) %


(5.0) %


23.7 %


(15.2) %


1.9 %


Total


$ 114


97


134


104


449


Margin


17.6 %


14.7 %


16.5 %


11.2 %


14.7 %














Amortization of intangibles:












Control Systems & Software


$ 5


5


6


6


22


AspenTech


22


23


71


121


237


Total


$ 27


28


77


127


259














Restructuring and related costs:












Control Systems & Software


$ 1


-


7


3


11


AspenTech


-


-


1


(1)


-


Total


$ 1


-


8


2


11














Adjusted EBITA:












Control Systems & Software


$ 122


106


90


152


470


Adjusted EBITA Margin


21.4 %


18.7 %


15.7 %


22.0 %


19.6 %


AspenTech


$ 20


19


129


81


249


Adjusted EBITA Margin


24.9 %


21.5 %


53.8 %


32.9 %


38.0 %


Software and Control


$ 142


125


219


233


719


Adjusted EBITA Margin


21.8 %


19.1 %


27.0 %


24.9 %


23.5 %


Corporate & Other




Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


2022


Stock compensation


$ (34)


(43)


(15)


(33)


(125)


Unallocated pension and postretirement costs


26


25


25


23


99


Corporate and other


(55)


(42)


(239)


(83)


(419)


Gain on subordinated interest


453


-


-


-


453


Interest


(39)


(51)


(50)


(54)


(194)


Total


$ 351


(111)


(279)


(147)


(186)














###

SOURCE Emerson

