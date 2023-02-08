

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA):



Earnings: -$1.22 billion in Q4 vs. -$159 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.10 in Q4 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited reported adjusted earnings of $791 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.71 per share Revenue: $3.88 billion in Q4 vs. $4.10 billion in the same period last year.



