Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Networks Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $75.5 million

Operating income of $1.7 million on a GAAP basis, or $3.2 million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $(0.03) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.00) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $295.2 million

Operating income of $1.4 million on a GAAP basis, or $9.3 million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $(0.09) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.01) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q4 & FY 2022 Business Highlights:

Strong yearly bookings in North America and India ; 2022 annual book-to-bill well above 1

Increased success in open networks solutions, Managed Services, and new use cases in Q4 and throughout the year

North America :

- Excellent year in terms of bookings; Q4 softer due to seasonality

- Increased focus and significant traction in the critical infrastructure sector in Q4

Europe :

- Strong quarter with several key agreements signed

- Open network solution gaining traction

India :

- Strongest region in terms of Q4 and annual revenue

- Ongoing strong demand for our 4G network products and growing demand for our 5G network solutions

ROSH HA 'AIN, Israel, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 .

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "I'm pleased to share that we had a very good 2022 in terms of the strength of our business, as reflected in our bookings. The second half of the year showed significant improvement in our revenue levels and profitability thanks to our relentless execution of our Growth Strategy and changing supply chain dynamics, which continue heading in the right direction.

We achieved 33.1% gross margin and a $3.2 million in operating profit in the fourth quarter 2022 on a non-GAAP basis. Our revenues and profits would have been even higher were it not for unforeseen outside events. A month into 2023, we are mostly caught up on our revenue shift from the fourth quarter 2022.

We are starting 2023 with a strong backlog and a positive operational momentum."

Primary Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Revenues were $75.5 million, a decrease of 3.0% compared to $77.8 million in Q4 2021 and 4.1% compared to $78.6 million in Q3 2022. The decrease is mainly attributed to a policy change by one of our customers regarding equipment receipt prior to year-end.

Gross profit was $24.5 million, giving us a gross margin of 32.5%, compared with a gross margin of 29.4% in Q4 2021 and 35.3% in Q3 2022.

Operating income was $1.7 million compared with $1.0 million for Q4 2021 and $1.3 million for Q3 2022.

Net loss was $2.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared with $12.2 million, or $(0.15) per diluted share for Q4 2021 and $0.9 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share for Q3 2022.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: gross margin 33.1%, operating income $3.2 million, and net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $22.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $26.0 million at September 30, 2022 .

Primary Full Year 2022 Financial Results:

Revenues were $295.2 million, up 1.5% from $290.8 million in 2021.

Gross profit was $93.1 million, giving us a gross margin of 31.5%, compared with a gross margin of 30.4% in 2021.

Operating income was $1.4 million, compared to $4.8 million in 2021.

Net loss was $7.4 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share. Net loss for 2021 was $14.8 million, or $(0.18) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 31.8%, operating income was $9.3 million, and net loss was $0.4 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the tables below.

Revenue breakout by geography:



Q4 2022 Full Year 2022 India 29 % 27 % North America 23 % 23 % Latin America 17 % 18 % Europe 13 % 14 % APAC 11 % 11 % Africa 7 % 7 %

Outlook

We are targeting revenue growth in 2023. We expect yearly revenue to be between $325 - $345 million .

- Tables Follow -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



































Revenues

$ 75,531

$ 77,760

$ 295,173

$ 290,766 Cost of revenues

50,999

54,929

202,110

202,389

















Gross profit

24,532

22,831

93,063

88,377

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

8,080

7,795

29,690

29,473 Sales and Marketing

8,998

9,026

35,795

33,509 General and administrative

5,536

4,983

22,005

20,589 Other operating expenses (*)

249

-

4,220

-

















Total operating expenses

$ 22,863

$ 21,804

$ 91,710

$ 83,571

















Operating income

1,669

1,027

1,353

4,806

















Financial expenses and others, net

3,012

3,397

6,306

8,625

















Loss before taxes

(1,343)

(2,370)

(4,953)

(3,819)

















Taxes on income

1,385

9,842

2,446

11,009

















Net loss

$ (2,728)

$ (12,212)

$ (7,399)

$ (14,828)

















Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.03)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.18) Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per share

84,347,548

83,916,419

84,132,982

83,414,831



















(*) Hostile attempt related costs.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,948

$ 17,079 Trade receivables, net

112,324

107,826 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

15,756

17,179 Inventories

72,009

61,398









Total current assets

223,037

203,482









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Trade receivables, net

-

10,484 Severance pay and pension fund

4,633

5,648 Property and equipment, net

29,456

29,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,962

20,233 Intangible assets, net

8,208

6,274 Other non-current assets

18,312

17,059









Total non-current assets

78,571

89,081









Total assets

$ 301,608

$ 292,563









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 67,384

$ 69,436 Deferred revenues

3,343

3,384 Short-term loans

37,500

14,800 Operating lease liabilities

3,745

4,359 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

20,864

23,704









Total current liabilities

132,836

115,683









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pensions

9,314

10,799 Deferred revenues

11,545

9,275 Other long-term payables

2,653

2,445 Operating lease liabilities

13,187

17,210









Total long-term liabilities

36,699

39,729









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

224

224 Additional paid-in capital

432,214

428,244 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(11,156)

(9,507) Accumulated deficits

(269,118)

(261,719)









Total shareholders' equity

132,073

137,151









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 301,608

$ 292,563

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net loss $ (2,728)

$ (12,212)

$ (7,399)

$ (14,828) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used

in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,622

3,458

11,040

12,246 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net -

9

20

82 Share-based compensation expense 958

891

3,560

2,562 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay and

pensions, net 245

(134)

(445)

(418) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 3,652

(8,562)

6,138

(11,150) Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and

prepaid expenses (including other long term assets) 1,414

744

(345)

(6,976) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 845

2,320

3,571

5,713 Increase in inventory, net of write off (7,845)

(8,473)

(11,155)

(11,908) Decrease in deferred tax asset, net -

8,543

-

8,279 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (5,191)

6,148

(2,018)

5,883 Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses

(including other long term liabilities) (2,190)

(1,370)

(4,154)

(1,556) Decrease in operating lease liability (779)

(1,578)

(5,937)

(4,620) Increase in deferred revenues 494

476

2,229

1,672 Net cash used in operating activities $ (8,503)

$ (9,740)

$ (4,895)

$ (15,019)















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (1,432)

(3,136)

(10,464)

(9,383) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment -

-

-

200 Purchase of intangible assets (697)

(192)

(1,957)

(212) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,129)

$ (3,328)

$ (12,421)

$ (9,395)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of options -

42

410

4,730 Proceeds from bank credits and loans, net 7,600

2,900

22,700

9,800 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 7,600

$ 2,942

$ 23,110

$ 14,530















Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ 16

$ (30)

$ 75

$ (138) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (3,016)

$ (10,156)

$ 5,869

$ (10,022) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 25,964

27,235

17,079

27,101 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 22,948

$ 17,079

$ 22,948

$ 17,079

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended

Year ended





December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 50,999

$ 54,929

$ 202,110

$ 202,389

Stock based compensation expenses



(169)



(129)



(587)



(289)

Paycheck protection program



-



-



-



306

Changes in indirect tax positions



(279)



399



(281)



394

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 50,551

$ 55,199

$ 201,242

$ 202,800





























GAAP gross profit

$ 24,532

$ 22,831

$ 93,063

$ 88,377 Gross profit adjustments



448



(270)



868



(411) Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 24,980

$ 22,561

$ 93,931

$ 87,966



























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 8,080

$ 7,795

$ 29,690

$ 29,473

Stock based compensation expenses



(217)



(50)



(405)



(236)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,863

$ 7,745

$ 29,285

$ 29,237





























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,998

$ 9,026

$ 35,795

$ 33,509

Stock based compensation expenses



(393)



(345)



(1,355)



(700)

Paycheck protection program



-



-



-



673

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 8,605

$ 8,681

$ 34,440

$ 33,482





























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,536

$ 4,983

$ 22,005

$ 20,589

Retired CEO compensation



-



-



96



(810)

Stock based compensation expenses



(179)



(367)



(1,213)



(1,337)

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 5,357

$ 4,616

$ 20,888

$ 18,442





























GAAP Other operating expenses

$ 249

$ -

$ 4,220

$ -

Hostile attempt related costs



(249)



-



(4,220)



-

Non-GAAP Other operating expenses

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -





























GAAP operating income

$ 1,669

$ 1,027

$ 1,353

$ 4,806

Stock based compensation expenses



958



891



3,560



2,562

Changes in indirect tax positions



279



(399)



281



(394)

Retired CEO compensation



-



-



(96)



810

Paycheck protection program



-



-



-



(979)

Hostile attempt related costs



249



-



4,220



-

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 3,155

$ 1,519

$ 9,318

$ 6,805





























GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 3,012

$ 3,397

$ 6,306

$ 8,625

Leases - financial income (expenses)



(154)



(706)



2,278



(1,057)

Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 2,858

$ 2,691

$ 8,584

$ 7,568





























GAAP Tax expenses

$ 1,385

$ 9,842

$ 2,446

$ 11,009

Non cash tax adjustments



(851)



(8,987)



(1,278)



(9,039)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 534

$ 855

$ 1,168

$ 1,970































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended

Year ended









December 31,

December 31,











2022



2021



2022



2021





































GAAP net loss

$ (2,728)

$ (12,212)

$ (7,399)

$ (14,828)





































Stock based compensation expenses



958



891



3,560



2,562





Changes in indirect tax positions



279



(399)



281



(394)





Leases - financial expenses (income)



154



706



(2,278)



1,057





Paycheck protection program



-



-



(96)



(979)





Retired CEO compensation



-



-



-



810





Hostile attempt related Costs



249



-



4,220



-





Non-cash tax adjustments



851



8,987



1,278



9,039





Non-GAAP net loss

$ (237)

$ (2,027)

$ (434)

$ (2,733)





GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.03)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.18)





Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

$ (0.00)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)





Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP

basic and diluted net loss per share



84,347,548



83,916,419



84,132,982



83,414,831





Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP

diluted net loss per share



84,347,548



83,916,419



84,132,982



83,414,831



















































SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.