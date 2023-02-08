CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion and operating income of $668 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income was $638 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.75 . On an adjusted basis, net income was $698 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.92 . Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

Total revenue for full-year 2022 was $5.0 billion and operating income was $3.0 billion . Net income was $2.7 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $7.40 . On an adjusted basis, net income was $2.9 billion, and diluted earnings per common share were $7.97 .

"Last year was the best year in our history as global market participants turned to CME Group to navigate tremendous economic and geopolitical uncertainty, generating a 19% increase in average daily volume to a record 23.3 million contracts," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our 2022 performance was driven by new records in financial products, options on futures, and volume from outside the United States. In addition, CME Group had its best Q4 ever, with record ADV of 21.8 million contracts resulting from double-digit growth in equity index and foreign exchange. Significantly, our SOFR futures and options also hit new highs during what was a historic year for the LIBOR transition, and these contracts now serve as the leading tools for hedging short-term interest rates. As we kick off this new year, we remain focused on delivering the products and services our clients need to manage risk and invest in new opportunities in 2023."

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

Fourth-quarter 2022 average daily volume (ADV) was 21.8 million contracts, up 6% versus fourth-quarter 2021. Non-U.S. ADV for full-year 2022 reached a record 6.3 million contracts, up 15% compared with the same period in 2021.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2022 totaled $981 million . The total average rate per contract was $0.651 . Market data revenue totaled $153 million for fourth-quarter 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately $2.8 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company declared dividends during 2022 of $3.0 billion, including the annual variable dividend of $1.6 billion . The company has returned over $20.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012. In addition, on February 2, 2023, the company declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.10 per share, a 10% increase from the prior level of $1.00 per share.

CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at www.cmegroup.com. An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. We want to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a detailed discussion and additional information concerning these and other factors that might affect our performance, see our other recent periodic filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 25, 2022, under the caption "Risk Factors".

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,720.1

$ 2,834.9 Marketable securities

96.0

115.0 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

483.2

434.5 Other current assets (includes $4.9 and $4.8 in restricted cash)

529.8

427.8 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

135,249.2

157,949.6 Total current assets

139,078.3

161,761.8 Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

455.5

505.3 Intangible assets-trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3 Intangible assets-other, net

3,269.7

3,532.0 Goodwill

10,482.5

10,528.0 Other assets (includes $0.1 and $0.5 in restricted cash)

3,714.4

3,277.9 Total Assets

$ 174,175.7

$ 196,780.3 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 121.4

$ 48.8 Short-term debt

16.0

749.4 Other current liabilities

2,300.9

1,650.6 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

135,249.2

157,949.6 Total current liabilities

137,687.5

160,398.4 Long-term debt

3,422.4

2,695.7 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,361.1

5,390.4 Other liabilities

826.0

896.5 Total Liabilities

147,297.0

169,381.0 CME Group Shareholders' Equity

26,878.7

27,399.3 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 174,175.7

$ 196,780.3

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues















Clearing and transaction fees

$ 981.4

$ 949.3

$ 4,142.7

$ 3,765.1 Market data and information services

153.2

142.1

610.9

576.9 Other

73.2

55.9

265.8

347.7 Total Revenues

1,207.8

1,147.3

5,019.4

4,689.7 Expenses















Compensation and benefits

193.0

201.7

753.1

837.0 Technology

50.0

45.8

188.6

192.6 Professional fees and outside services

38.5

32.3

137.4

151.7 Amortization of purchased intangibles

56.7

58.6

227.7

237.6 Depreciation and amortization

33.9

35.9

134.9

147.8 Licensing and other fee agreements

72.4

60.4

320.0

236.9 Other

95.0

80.9

241.8

240.9 Total Expenses

539.5

515.6

2,003.5

2,044.5 Operating Income

668.3

631.7

3,015.9

2,645.2 Non-Operating Income (Expense)















Investment income

1,152.2

67.8

2,198.4

306.9 Interest and other borrowing costs

(39.9)

(41.9)

(162.7)

(166.9) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries

64.0

67.5

301.1

245.8 Other non-operating income (expense)

(1,017.3)

74.2

(1,862.4)

342.6 Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

159.0

167.6

474.4

728.4 Income before Income Taxes

827.3

799.3

3,490.3

3,373.6 Income tax provision

189.4

174.1

799.3

736.7 Net Income

637.9

625.2

2,691.0

2,636.9 Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(0.5) Net Income Attributable to CME Group

637.9

625.2

2,691.0

2,636.4 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$ 629.9

$ 613.3

$ 2,657.2

$ 2,617.1

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group: Basic

$ 1.76

$ 1.71

$ 7.41

$ 7.30 Diluted

1.75

1.71

7.40

7.29 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

358,885

358,582

358,713

358,340 Diluted

359,190

359,019

359,181

358,929

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Quarterly Operating Statistics





4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022 Trading Days

64

62

62

64

63



Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)

CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022 Interest rates

9,805

12,484

10,630

10,357

9,832 Equity indexes

5,943

7,950

7,751

7,445

7,465 Foreign exchange

800

904

950

1,091

1,000 Energy

2,252

2,515

1,932

1,837

1,829 Agricultural commodities

1,216

1,474

1,308

1,208

1,171 Metals

475

593

484

498

508 Total

20,490

25,920

23,055

22,437

21,803 Venue



















CME Globex

19,043

24,060

21,531

21,021

20,279 Open outcry

792

1,030

725

704

746 Privately negotiated

656

830

799

711

778 Total

20,490

25,920

23,055

22,437

21,803



Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)

CME Group RPC

Product Line

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022 Interest rates

$ 0.487

$ 0.484

$ 0.493

$ 0.479

$ 0.500 Equity indexes

0.526

0.526

0.532

0.524

0.535 Foreign exchange

0.779

0.800

0.767

0.729

0.756 Energy

1.111

1.124

1.171

1.140

1.181 Agricultural commodities

1.323

1.378

1.411

1.351

1.356 Metals

1.452

1.482

1.506

1.520

1.519 Average RPC

$ 0.650

$ 0.644

$ 0.647

$ 0.631

$ 0.651



1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





















Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 637.9

$ 625.2

$ 2,691.0

$ 2,636.4 Restructuring and severance

1.0

10.1

11.2

35.9 Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)

69.6

69.9

276.0

253.0 Litigation matters

-

(15.7)

-

(18.8) Strategic transaction-related costs(2)

(3.7)

5.3

(0.3)

41.3 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses

10.5

(0.6)

(13.1)

(0.4) Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

(0.7)

(62.5)

(5.3)

(518.0) Gain on sale of real estate

-

(30.4)

-

(30.4) Debt costs related to refinancing

-

-

7.7

- Realized and unrealized losses on assets

-

0.3

0.7

2.0 Trading floor enhancements

-

4.6

4.8

6.0 Income tax effect related to above

(15.4)

6.6

(55.5)

(27.5) Other income tax items

(1.2)

(5.3)

(17.4)

32.2 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 698.0

$ 607.5

$ 2,899.8

$ 2,411.7

















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$ 689.1

$ 595.7

$ 2,863.2

$ 2,392.8

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group: Basic

$ 1.76

$ 1.71

$ 7.41

$ 7.30 Diluted

1.75

1.71

7.40

7.29

















Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group: Basic

$ 1.92

$ 1.66

$ 7.98

$ 6.68 Diluted

1.92

1.66

7.97

6.67

















Weighted Average Number of Shares:















Basic common shares

358,885

358,582

358,713

358,340 Diluted common shares

359,190

359,019

359,181

358,929 Preferred shares(3)

4,584

2,890

4,584

728





1. Includes $10.5 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA and $2.4 million of amortization of purchased intangibles at S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries on the Consolidated Statements of Income. 2. Strategic transaction-related costs primarily include costs related to the NEX transaction and the formation of the OSTTRA joint venture. 3. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group