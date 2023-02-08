Radware Ltd.: Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Financial Highlights



Revenue of $74.1 million, down 3% year-over-year





Non-GAAP gross margin of 82.7% compared to 82.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021





Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17; GAAP net loss per share of $0.09



Full Year 202 2 Results and Financial Highlights

Revenue of $293.4 million, up 2% year-over-year





ARR of $202.4 million, up 7% year-over-year





Non-GAAP gross margin of 83.0% compared to 82.4% in 2021





Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68; GAAP EPS of $0.00

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"For the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, I'm pleased to report solid results, which were in-line with our guidance. The results were driven mainly by cloud and subscription revenue, which delivered double-digit growth during 2022, as well as a record number of new cloud wins in the fourth quarter," said Roy Zisapel, Radware's president and CEO. "While headwinds in the macro environment may continue to impact our results in the coming year, we remain optimistic about our long-term growth potential given the market adoption of our products. In 2023, the cloud will continue to play a pivotal role in our strategy as we increase our focus on our cloud security solutions, grow our presence in the mid-sized enterprise market, and expand our channel partnerships. Coupled with disciplined expense management, we remain committed to driving profitable growth."

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Q uarter and Full Year 2022

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 totaled $74.1 million and $293.4 million, respectively:

Revenue in the Americas region was $31.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2022 was $123.9 million, a decrease of 4% from $128.8 million in the full year of 2021.





Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") region was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 18% from $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the EMEA region for the full year of 2022 was $104.2 million, up 6% from $98.4 million for the full year of 2021.





Revenue in the Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region was $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 14% from $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue in the APAC region for the full year of 2022 was $65.3 million, up 10% from $59.3 million for the full year of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.6 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss for the full year of 2022 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2022 was $31.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $38.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $432.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $32.1 million for the full year of 2022.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net of balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware's ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could." Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls and similar measures targeting Russia and other countries and territories as well as other responses to Russia's military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware's website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

©2023 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 46,185 92,513 Marketable securities 44,180 39,497 Short-term bank deposits 207,679 155,879 Trade receivables, net 17,752 13,191 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,646 8,046 Inventories 11,428 11,580 335,870 320,706 Long-term investments Marketable securities 90,148 98,224 Long-term bank deposits 43,765 79,708 Severance pay funds 2,146 2,454 136,059 180,386 Property and equipment, net 21,068 20,240 Intangible assets, net 19,686 10,731 Other long-term assets 43,636 37,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,078 24,829 Goodwill 68,008 41,144 Total assets 647,405 635,370 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 8,067 4,310 Deferred revenues 108,243 99,922 Operating lease liabilities 4,685 5,090 Other payables and accrued expenses 45,444 56,565 166,439 165,887 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 72,219 67,065 Operating lease liabilities 19,461 22,360 Other long-term liabilities 20,843 10,065 112,523 99,490 Equity Radware Ltd. equity Share capital 732 730 Additional paid-in capital 498,168 471,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,844) (455) Treasury stock, at cost (303,299) (243,023) Retained earnings 141,402 141,568 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 332,159 369,993 Non-controlling interest 36,284 - Total equity 368,443 369,993 Total liabilities and equity 647,405 635,370









Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 74,083 76,642 293,426 286,496 Cost of revenues 13,917 14,048 53,884 52,446 Gross profit 60,166 62,594 239,542 234,050 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 22,486 19,597 86,562 74,098 Selling and marketing 32,544 32,015 126,533 119,842 General and administrative 10,244 6,114 29,786 21,885 Total operating expenses, net 65,274 57,726 242,881 215,825 Operating income (loss) (5,108) 4,868 (3,339) 18,225 Financial income (expense), net 2,018 (463) 8,052 4,407 Income (loss) before taxes on income (3,090) 4,405 4,713 22,632 Taxes on income 1,034 9,996 4,879 14,821 Net income (loss) (4,124) (5,591) (166) 7,811 Basic net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders (0.09) (0.12) (0.00) 0.17 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings (loss) per share 44,586,590 46,004,419 44,943,168 45,919,835 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders (0.09) (0.12) (0.00) 0.16 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings (loss) per share 44,586,590 46,004,419 44,943,168 47,503,091









Radware Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 60,166 62,594 239,542 234,050 Stock-based compensation 112 87 399 236 Amortization of intangible assets 992 465 3,704 1,858 Non-GAAP gross profit 61,270 63,146 243,645 236,144 GAAP research and development, net 22,486 19,597 86,562 74,098 Stock-based compensation 2,073 1,626 7,292 5,412 Non-GAAP Research and development, net 20,413 17,971 79,270 68,686 GAAP selling and marketing 32,544 32,015 126,533 119,842 Stock-based compensation 2,993 2,517 11,241 8,811 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 29,551 29,498 115,292 111,031 GAAP general and administrative 10,244 6,114 29,786 21,885 Stock-based compensation 4,480 1,142 8,421 3,115 Litigation costs - - - 288 Acquisition costs 819 296 1,961 925 Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,945 4,676 19,404 17,557 GAAP total operating expenses, net 65,274 57,726 242,881 215,825 Stock-based compensation 9,546 5,285 26,954 17,338 Litigation costs - - - 288 Acquisition costs 819 296 1,961 925 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 54,909 52,145 213,966 197,274 GAAP operating income (loss) (5,108) 4,868 (3,339) 18,225 Stock-based compensation 9,658 5,372 27,353 17,574 Amortization of intangible assets 992 465 3,704 1,858 Litigation costs - - - 288 Acquisition costs 819 296 1,961 925 Non-GAAP operating income 6,361 11,001 29,679 38,870 GAAP financial income (loss), net 2,018 (463) 8,052 4,407 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 413 1,592 (1,301) 1,811 Non-GAAP financial income, net 2,431 1,129 6,751 6,218 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income (3,090) 4,405 4,713 22,632 Stock-based compensation 9,658 5,372 27,353 17,574 Amortization of intangible assets 992 465 3,704 1,858 Litigation costs - - - 288 Acquisition costs 819 296 1,961 925 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 413 1,592 (1,301) 1,811 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 8,792 12,130 36,430 45,088 GAAP taxes on income 1,034 9,996 4,879 14,821 Tax settlement - (8,247) - (8,247) Tax related adjustments 61 61 246 246 Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,095 1,810 5,125 6,820 GAAP net income (loss) (4,124) (5,591) (166) 7,811 Stock-based compensation 9,658 5,372 27,353 17,574 Amortization of intangible assets 992 465 3,704 1,858 Litigation costs - - - 288 Acquisition costs 819 296 1,961 925 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 413 1,592 (1,301) 1,811 Tax settlement - 8,247 - 8,247 Tax related adjustments (61) (61) (246) (246) Non-GAAP net income 7,697 10,320 31,305 38,268 GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share (0.09) (0.12) (0.00) 0.16 Stock-based compensation 0.21 0.11 0.60 0.37 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.01 0.08 0.04 Litigation costs 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Acquisition costs 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.02 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income (loss), net 0.01 0.03 (0.03) 0.04 Tax settlement 0.00 0.17 0.00 0.17 Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.17 0.22 0.68 0.81 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 45,227,288 47,655,351 45,947,476 47,503,091









Radware Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(U.S Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) (4,124) (5,591) (166) 7,811 Exclude: Financial expense (income), net (2,018) 463 (8,052) (4,407) Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,878 2,484 11,692 10,196 Exclude: Taxes on income 1,034 9,996 4,879 14,821 EBITDA (2,230) 7,352 8,353 28,421 Share-based compensation 9,658 5,372 27,353 17,574 Litigation costs - - - 288 Acquisition costs 819 296 1,961 925 Adjusted EBITDA 8,247 13,020 37,667 47,208 For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amortization of intangible assets 992 465 3,704 1,858 Depreciation 1,886 2,019 7,988 8,338 2,878 2,484 11,692 10,196







