

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D):



Earnings: -$42 million in Q4 vs. $1.34 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $1.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $903 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Revenue: $4.91 billion in Q4 vs. $3.88 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 to $1.12



