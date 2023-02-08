

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Wednesday said it received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its combination test for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A + B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).



A single test on the company's proprietary BD MAX system uses nasal swab or nasopharyngeal swab sample to detect if a patient has COVID-19, the flu, RSV or some combination of the three. The results are available in two hours.



'This diagnostic test provides the ability to identify multiple pathogens using a single sample and can quickly pinpoint the causative virus or viruses and enable clinicians to administer appropriate treatment early in the course of infection,' said Nikos Pavlidis, vice president of Molecular Diagnostics at BD.



The BD MAX System is already in use at hospitals and laboratories across the world.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.