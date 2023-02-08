Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
08.02.2023 | 13:58
First North Denmark: Konsolidator A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN               Name

DK0061113511      KONSOLIDATOR

The company is given observation status because the company has disclosed the
annual report for 2022 which states that material uncertainty exists to the
Group's continued operations. 

According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 8th February 2023.



For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93
33 66
