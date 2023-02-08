First North Denmark: Konsolidator A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061113511 KONSOLIDATOR The company is given observation status because the company has disclosed the annual report for 2022 which states that material uncertainty exists to the Group's continued operations. According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 8th February 2023. ________________________________________________________________________________ ___________ For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66