Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
08.02.2023 | 14:02
Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Commences Generation of Bitcoin Mining Revenue

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) today announced the energization of its previously announced order of S19J Pro Antminer Mining Machines (S19J Pro) at the host facility in Texas.

"I am excited to have our first machines online," said Ryan Schadel, President and CEO of Metavesco, Inc. "Establishing bitcoin mining operations marks the next phase of growth for the Company as we diversify beyond liquidity pools and staking for revenue generation. An additional hosting site is currently being reviewed for further expansion of this vertical."

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company's official Twitter handle (@metavesco), and the Twitter handle of Ryan Schadel (@cryanschadel) for updates that may include material information.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

CONTACT:
info@metavesco.com
(678) 341-5898

SOURCE: Metavesco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738515/Metavesco-Commences-Generation-of-Bitcoin-Mining-Revenue

