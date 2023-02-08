Latest Social Content Campaign Aims to Build Awareness and Subscriptions Surrounding Top 10 Tentpole Event in the US Sports Entertainment Market

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to report a new digital marketing campaign contract from their flagship social content brand, TotalInfluence. This latest content marketing campaign comes from TotalInfluence's largest account, a NASDAQ listed leader in e-sports and gaming with a market capital in-excess of US $7.5 Billion.

This key account is a global leader in daily fantasy sports contest and sports gambling software. The client's online e-gaming platform allows registered users to place bets on fantasy sports contests within major sports leagues around the world (e.g., MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, PGA, UEFA, etc.). This client is active in leveraging social strategies around championship events thus this campaign will target a professional tennis association grand slam championship with a global media audience of over 700 million viewers.

The terms of this social content contract are focused on promoting brand awareness and new user registration. In doing so, TotalInfluence will source, secure and lead top ranked micro-influencers to build brand awareness and drive new active users to the client's key online properties. Select publishers will then leverage TotalSocial data to create and disseminate strategic content on both Instagram and TikTok while highlighting new online sports betting regulations across the USA. This latest TotalInfluence social marketing contract is valued at approximately $135,000.

The TotalInfluence platform combined with the insights and data from the TotalSocial data analytics and deep diagnostics tools maximizes content campaign effectiveness. TotalSocial's analytical reports identify, segment and customize the sourcing of optimum creators and provides deep insights for targeted social content strategies.

"Based on a track record of successful campaigns, our client has awarded our social content team with a new opportunity to demonstrate our effective social content marketing services. With our new data analytics powered content platform we are excited to grow the TotalInfluence business with new contracts proposals currently in the pipeline," reports Steven Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, DGTL Holdings Inc.

For more insights into the Total Influence, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-cms/.

For more information on DGTL Holdings Inc. contact;

John Belfontaine

CEO and Chairman

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software and managed service business lines. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTC Pink exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

