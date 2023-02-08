Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, reports financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022. The Company also announces its participation in investor events and technical conferences.

"We are pleased to report our second consecutive quarter of revenues. Telescope continues to build our customer base while implementing processes to manage our growth effectively," said Dr. Jeffrey Sherman, Chief Operating Officer of Telescope.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER OF 2023 ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2022

All values are represented in CAD.

Revenues of $511,065

Cash on hand of $1,670,343

Total assets of $3,796,349

Working capital of $1,370,029

Net loss of $270,235, or $0.01 per share

For the complete financial results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2022, readers are encouraged to review the financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

INVESTOR EVENTS

California, US | February 6th - 9th 2023 | Investor Roadshow

Jason Hein (CEO) and Jeff Sherman (COO) are presenting Telescope to investors across 6 cities in California. These focused meetings engage high-net-worth individuals and fund managers specializing in small cap companies.

New York | March 20th - 23rd 2023 | Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies (DCAT) Association Week

Telescope Innovations will participate in a premier global business development event held annually in New York. At DCAT week, innovator companies and generic drug manufacturers meet suppliers of contract research, development, and manufacturing services.

CONFERENCES & CLIENT OUTREACH

Clearwater, FL | March 13th - 15th 2023 | Organic Process Research and Development Conference

This industry-leading conference focuses on the conversion of new chemical discoveries into the large-scale commercial manufacturing processes required by the chemical and pharma industries. Telescope Innovations will present our technology response to this challenge by highlighting our automation products and research services.

Indianapolis, IN | March 26th - 30th 2023 | American Chemical Society (ACS) Spring Meeting

Thousands of chemistry professionals will gather to share the latest lab innovations and technical knowledge. The Company will leverage this opportunity to expand the client base for DILCTM, our first automation product.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

