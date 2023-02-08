DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Feb-2023 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 07-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 286.6856

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16851

CODE: CC1U LN

ISIN: LU1681044050

----------------------------------------------------------------------

