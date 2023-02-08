With a successful 2022 in the region, the company looks to extend its productivity boosting hotel operations platform to hoteliers across Europe

Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced its Silver Sponsorship of the International Hotel Technology Forum 2023 in Vienna, Austria.

The International Hotel Technology Forum is the leading event for the hospitality technology industry, attracting professionals from across the world to discuss the latest advancements and trends in technology. The 2023 forum will bring together thought leaders and decision makers to network, share knowledge and explore new ideas.

As a Silver Sponsor, Optii Solutions will have a prominent presence at the event and will have the opportunity to showcase its innovative hotel operations platform to hoteliers. The company will also participate in various conference sessions and engage in discussions with industry experts and peers.

Maria Macree, Vice President of Sales EMEA, Optii Solutions, said, "We are honored to be a part of this important event in the hospitality technology industry. The International Hotel Technology Forum is a powerful platform for us to connect with industry leaders and showcase our commitment to driving innovation in the sector. Entering the market post-pandemic, we have just scratched the surface of what we can deliver for clients and hoteliers in the region. I am excited to share Optii's message and extend our support at IHTF this year."

Optii Solutions' mission is to improve the efficiency and productivity of housekeeping operations in hotels and resorts, while enhancing guest experiences. The company's hotel operations solution has received high praise from hoteliers worldwide, who have seen significant improvements in operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.

About International Hotel Technology Forum

For more information on the International Hotel Technology Forum 2023, please visit www.arena-international.com/event/ihtf/

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com

