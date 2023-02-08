

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $350 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.



First Republic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares from First Republic. The company noted that the last reported sale price of its common stock on February 7, 2023 was $143.69 per share.



Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 10, 2023.



