Webinar will provide compliance insights for the U.S.' most popular incorporation state

Even amidst the many changes a new year can bring, Delaware continues to remain the most popular incorporation state in the U.S. To help attorneys maintain corporate clients' good standing throughout 2023 and beyond, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation will review key deadlines, form updates, and changes to annual reports during a new continuing legal education (CLE) webinar "The 2023 Delaware Update" to be held on February 21 at 1 PM ET.

CT Corporation experts Alan Stachura, Senior Manager of Government Relations, and Dan Lias, Transactional Business Consultant, are poised to outline pending and future legislation that could impact business entities incorporated in Delaware. They will also offer insights into how changes to franchise taxes and annual report requirements could impact companies moving forward.

Stachura serves as a liaison between CT Corporation and the governments of the Eastern U.S. states, while also developing a new training curriculum to help educate clients on the process of incorporating in Delaware. In his former role as CT Corporation's Senior Manager of the Delaware Fulfillment office, he supervised the completion of Delaware orders for nine service teams operating across the country.

Lias works on entity management and Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) related matters. He provides CT Corporation clients with guidance on emerging trends involving due diligence, searches and filings.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

