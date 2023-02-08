Helbiz Kitchen to serve MrBeast Burger for the first time in the Italian Market through partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

Helbiz Kitchen, a part of Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), is proud to announce the official launch of MrBeast Burger in Milan, Italy. As of tomorrow, February 9th 2023, customers in the city of Milan will be able to enjoy the creative and international menu of YouTube's world famous creator MrBeast only through the innovative Helbiz Kitchen app.

MrBeast Burger is a virtual restaurant brand created by YouTube superstar and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson a/k/a MrBeast and Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC). With its innovative menu offerings and exceptional customer experience, MrBeast Burger has quickly gained recognition and popularity world-wide, especially in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada with a total number of over 3000 locations. Tomorrow's launch brings for the first time ever MrBeast Burger to Italy and marks a new chapter for Helbiz Kitchen and for the brand.

"We are extremely excited to bring MrBeast Burger for the first time to Italy through our partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts," said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. "Our customers in Milan can now enjoy the unique taste and experience of MrBeast Burger, delivered right to their doorsteps through the Helbiz Kitchen app. We believe that the launch of this brand will be a game changer for the food delivery industry in Italy, and we are confident that this partnership will help Helbiz Kitchen reach profitability as we continue to bring innovative and exceptional dining experiences to customers in Italy and beyond."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Virtual Dining Concepts

VDC connects food brands with consumers through delivery-only restaurants in an affordable manner. VDC has provided over three thousand virtual restaurants to already formed brands so that brands can provide their food to consumers all around the world. Technology and efficiency are prioritized at VDC to help companies manage their brands effectively. VDC is co-founded by Robert Earl and Robbie Earl of Earl Enterprises which operates collection of restaurants includes Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Bertucci's, Chicken Guy!, Seaside on the Pier,The Breakfast Club TooJay's, Brio, Italian Grille, Bravo Italian Kitchen and Café Hollywood. More information about VDC can be found on its website: https://joinvdc.com/kitchens/.

