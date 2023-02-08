Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.02.2023 | 15:06
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FBS Launches Ultimate Trading Birthday Promo

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FBS, an online Forex broker, celebrates its 14th birthday by launching the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday. The promo runs between February 9 and March 9. The event is available in the web Personal Area, the FBS Personal Area app, or the FBS Trader app.

FBS Launches Ultimate Trading Birthday Promo

A guaranteed prize for every trader

The broker invites every client to join the celebration promising gifts to every participant. To get a guaranteed reward, participants need to collect five trading tickets - one ticket per one traded lot. When five trading tickets are gathered, traders can choose a gift they prefer - cash rewards, VIP analytics, or personal consultation with an FBS financial analyst.

Since the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo aims at celebrating the community of over 27M+ FBS traders, each participant gets a chance to receive something more.

Prizes for raffle winners

Traders participating in FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday will try their luck in a raffle going for top prizes. The more tickets participants collect, the more likely they will win prizesThe raffle's main prize is the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

The raffle winners will be randomly picked live on March 17, 2023, at 13:00 GMT+2. The results will be published on the FBS website.

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and ???s.

FBS Markets Inc. - license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. - CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd - ASIC Licence number 426359

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996728/FBS_Birthday_Promo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fbs-launches-ultimate-trading-birthday-promo-301741888.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.