Ledger Run and BSI Life Sciences: BSI LIFE SCIENCES AND LEDGER RUN PARTNER TO STREAMLINE CLINICAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Leading life science technology companies to simplify clinical research activities and improve operational processes with integrated software solution

BADEN, Switzerland and TIBURON, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI Life Sciences specializes in state-of-the-art software for life sciences (CTMS, eTMF and more) and Ledger Run, Inc., an innovative technology company focused on optimizing clinical operations in the areas of site budgeting and payments, announced their partnership today. Through the partnership, BSI Life Sciences' Clinical Trial Management software BSI CTMS and Ledger Run's unique ClinRun platform will streamline and enhance clinical operation budgeting and payment processes with an intelligent approach and seamless integration.

"BSI Software has 25 years of success developing software solutions that deliver functional and leading edge eClinical software. We help our customers to continuously optimize the clinical development processes in providing easy-to-use and easy-to-integrate CTMS and eTMF systems" said Jan Nielsen, Community Manager Life Sciences at BSI. "Partnering with Ledger Run will further enhance our ability to tailor our digital solutions to enable our customers to optimize their clinical operations including payments. We are excited to work with a company creating complementary, next generation software to provide a broader set of functions to our customers."

"The industry is facing increasingly complex study designs, new challenges as clinical trials become more complicated. The partnership will create an integrated solution to meet these challenges and provide a more attractive solution to market through a broader set of capabilities for our customers," said Gary Lubin, Chief Executive Officer, Ledger Run. "Our site activation and payment capabilities, along with BSI's eClinical platform, will make it easier for our customers to manage their clinical trial business operations and assist in the continuous improvement of these critical processes."

Jan Nielsen and Gary Lubin added, we are excited the two companies are working together to deliver a broader ClinOps platform based on market leading systems. Furthermore, we see this as another step forward in our investment in technologies that support improving patients' lives through enhanced clinical trial services.

About BSI Life Sciences

BSI Life Sciences offers smart eClinical software for CTMS, eTMF and more. BSI makes life science software for people - and has done so for over 25 years. BSI's software solution is made in Switzerland, Germany, USA and anywhere else clients need to be, and focused on being innovative and user-friendly. They focus on staying ahead of the industry trends and delivering a functional, compliant, and leading edge eClinical solution.

This way, BSI helps its customers continuously optimize and accelerate the clinical development process. And that's what they love! www.bsi-lifesciences.com

About Ledger Run

Ledger Run is transforming the clinical trial business operations process through an innovative suite of trial management solutions. Ledger Run's next-generation software suite, ClinRun, makes it easy to activate and pay sites. The ClinRun platform of budgeting, contracting, payments, and forecasting automates manual tasks, reduces errors, and speeds cycle times while promoting engagement with investigator sites. ClinRun is simple to implement and can manage the most complex studies. For more information, please contact info@ledgerrun.com or visit www.ledgerrun.com.

