Anemoi International Ltd: id4 Contract Award

The Company is delighted to announce that its subsidiary, id4 AG ('id4'), has signed a 2 year rolling contract with Dubai based Lexim Trading, a licensed precious commodities trading company, for the provision of id4's innovative client onboarding and lifecycle management software. The value of the contract is subject to confidentiality terms.

Commenting, Emmanuel Nay, iD4 Founder, stated "We are excited to be working with Lexim, and will continue to pursue other opportunities in the Middle East, which is experiencing rapid growth in finance and insurance. "

About:

Lexim Trading is the industrial gold trading arm of the Sampoerna Strategic Group, a privately-held investment company based in Indonesia. Sampoerna was founded in 1913 by the Sampoerna family who still control the business. Sampoerna currently has active holdings in five industry sectors, namely: agriculture, finance, property, telecommunications and timber, having sold its tobacco business to Philip Morris in 2005.

https://lexim.gold/about-us/

http://www.sampoernastrategic.com/index.php

