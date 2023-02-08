Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEB6 ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.02.2023 | 15:10
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anemoi International Ltd: id4 Contract Award

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: id4 Contract Award

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: id4 Contract Award 08-Feb-2023 / 13:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anemoi International Ltd

Anemoi International Ltd

("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company")

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

id4 Contract Award

The Company is delighted to announce that its subsidiary, id4 AG ('id4'), has signed a 2 year rolling contract with Dubai based Lexim Trading, a licensed precious commodities trading company, for the provision of id4's innovative client onboarding and lifecycle management software. The value of the contract is subject to confidentiality terms.

Commenting, Emmanuel Nay, iD4 Founder, stated "We are excited to be working with Lexim, and will continue to pursue other opportunities in the Middle East, which is experiencing rapid growth in finance and insurance. "

About:

Lexim Trading is the industrial gold trading arm of the Sampoerna Strategic Group, a privately-held investment company based in Indonesia. Sampoerna was founded in 1913 by the Sampoerna family who still control the business. Sampoerna currently has active holdings in five industry sectors, namely: agriculture, finance, property, telecommunications and timber, having sold its tobacco business to Philip Morris in 2005.

https://lexim.gold/about-us/

http://www.sampoernastrategic.com/index.php

END 

Investor Enquiries: 
Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 221807 
EQS News ID:  1555189 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555189&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2023 08:39 ET (13:39 GMT)

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.