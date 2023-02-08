Whole Growth Partners Launches New Philanthropic Initiative to Elevate Women and Girls

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Whole Growth Partners announces Whole Growth Gives, an initiative dedicated to providing opportunities for women and the next generation of women. This program will support organizations that provide services to women and girls in team members' local communities.

Whole Growth Gives kicks off in March in honor of Women's History Month with a donation of time, talent, and treasure to one female-focused non-profit organization. The inaugural organization will also receive a commitment of volunteer hours and promotions to elevate its impact.

As a women-led firm, this initiative is an extension of Whole Growth Partners' commitment to promoting education and economic empowerment for women. This underserved demographic receives less than 2% of all charitable giving, according to the Women's Philanthropy Institute.

"My business partner Darcy Ripple and I built this company to be a vehicle for change," said Laura Landergott, partner of Whole Growth Partners. "Our goal has always been to create a successful firm that provides the means to empower and uplift other women in our communities."

To maximize its impact, Whole Growth Gives aims to help several different organizations annually. Team members are encouraged to nominate organizations that have personally affected them or their local communities.

About Whole Growth Partners

Whole Growth Partners offers strategic marketing consulting, coaching and training for financial services firms. Founded in 2019 by experienced financial services marketers Laura Landergott and Darcy Ripple, the women-led firm has doubled in size every year since its inception. The team offers concierge-level marketing to some of the top financial planning firms across the country.

