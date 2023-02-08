Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2023 | 15:14
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whole Growth Partners Launches New Philanthropic Initiative to Elevate Women and Girls

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Whole Growth Partners announces Whole Growth Gives, an initiative dedicated to providing opportunities for women and the next generation of women. This program will support organizations that provide services to women and girls in team members' local communities.

Whole Growth Partners, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

Whole Growth Gives kicks off in March in honor of Women's History Month with a donation of time, talent, and treasure to one female-focused non-profit organization. The inaugural organization will also receive a commitment of volunteer hours and promotions to elevate its impact.

As a women-led firm, this initiative is an extension of Whole Growth Partners' commitment to promoting education and economic empowerment for women. This underserved demographic receives less than 2% of all charitable giving, according to the Women's Philanthropy Institute.

"My business partner Darcy Ripple and I built this company to be a vehicle for change," said Laura Landergott, partner of Whole Growth Partners. "Our goal has always been to create a successful firm that provides the means to empower and uplift other women in our communities."

To maximize its impact, Whole Growth Gives aims to help several different organizations annually. Team members are encouraged to nominate organizations that have personally affected them or their local communities.

About Whole Growth Partners
Whole Growth Partners offers strategic marketing consulting, coaching and training for financial services firms. Founded in 2019 by experienced financial services marketers Laura Landergott and Darcy Ripple, the women-led firm has doubled in size every year since its inception. The team offers concierge-level marketing to some of the top financial planning firms across the country.

CONTACT:
Elizabeth Clappier Schmitz, Creative Director
P: 262.894.1649
E: elizabethclappier@wholegrowthpartners.com

SOURCE: Whole Growth Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738468/Whole-Growth-Partners-Launches-New-Philanthropic-Initiative-to-Elevate-Women-and-Girls

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.