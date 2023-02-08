Whole Growth Partners: Whole Growth Marketing Fills Void in Financial Services Industry with On-Demand Learning and Nationwide Community Sessions

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Whole Growth Partners fills a void in the financial services industry with its marketing training program, Whole Growth Marketing, WGM. While many advisors are not marketers, it is essential to growing their business. The Whole Growth Marketing program unlocks access to marketing experts so financial services teams can gain the marketing resources they need to run a successful practice.

"There's no shortage of sales resources on the market, but there are few options for affordable marketing support," said Darcy Ripple, partner and vision architect for Whole Growth Partners. "Team members responsible for marketing typically feel isolated; our goal was to create a community for them."

Whole Growth Marketing is a national marketing community membership for financial advisors and their teams. Created by the founders of Whole Growth Partners, a boutique marketing firm specializing in financial services, WGM offers a different approach. While executing concierge marketing for some of the nation's top teams, they discovered a gap in the industry.

Up to 90% of marketing efforts are unsuccessful due to avoidable missteps in execution, according to Forbes. Whole Growth Marketing aims to correct that by offering self-paced training and small group community sessions led by marketing experts. By leveraging collective expertise and actionable resources, participants bridge the gap between theory and practice to ensure that more marketing efforts are successful.

WGM provides bite-sized learning and connects marketing teams nationwide, where they brainstorm fresh ideas and strategies, learn what other marketing teams are doing, and access actionable real-time feedback. Membership is $99 a month for an advisor and one team member.

"Our team of marketing experts strive to meet people where they are," said Ripple. "We believe all advisors should have access to community, education and resources, regardless of their experience, size, or tenure."

Learn more about Whole Growth Marketing's national training and community program here.

About Whole Growth Partners

Whole Growth Partners offers strategic marketing consulting, coaching and training for financial services firms. Founded in 2019 by experienced financial services marketers Laura Landergott and Darcy Ripple, the women-led firm has doubled in size every year since its inception. The team offers concierge-level marketing to some of the top financial planning firms across the country.

Contact Information:

Elizabeth Clappier Schmitz, Creative Director

P: 262.894.1649

E: elizabethclappier@wholegrowthpartners.com

SOURCE: Whole Growth Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738507/Whole-Growth-Marketing-Fills-Void-in-Financial-Services-Industry-with-On-Demand-Learning-and-Nationwide-Community-Sessions