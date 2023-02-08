Global Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market Set to Reach USD 635.7 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 2.20%| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market by Type (Inherent FRP Fiber and Treated FRP Fiber), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Building & Construction, Automotive, Textile/Clothing, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 522.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 635.7 million expanding at a CAGR of 2.20% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the increasing usage of flame-retardant polyester fiber foin clothing, electronics, and other industries that can drive the global market in the coming years.





Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Unifi, Inc

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

RadiciGroup

TWD Fibers GmbH

Huvis Corp

Trevira GmbH

Recron

Anglés Textil S.A.

VNPOLYFIBER

Sinterama S.p.A

CARL WEISKE GmbH & Co. KG

MÄRKISCHE FASER GMBH

Sarex

De Saedeleir Textile Group

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4904

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, including type, end-use industry, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market

In terms of type, the flame retardant polyester fiber market is segmented into inherent FRP fiber and treated FRP fiber. The inherent FRP fiber segment dominated the market in 2022 as inherent fiber-reinforced properties never wash out or wear away, resulting in a garment that guarantees ongoing protection and a long lifespan for reduced cost-in-use.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4904

On the basis of the end-use industry, the flame retardant polyester fiber market is segmented into electronics, building & construction, automotive, textile/clothing, and others. The textile/clothing segment is expected to hold a substantial share of the market during the forecast, as the fabric produced from the flame-retardant polyester fiber is used to manufacture jackets, coats, and trousers that are employed in a hazardous environment.

Based on region, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is growing at a rapid pace during the forecast. The government's initiative to protect workers and create a safe working environment to reduce the risk of accidents is expected to boost the market in the region.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/flame-retardant-polyester-fiber-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Flame-retardant polyester fiber is made with fire-retardant polyester fibers. It is utilized in a variety of end-use industries, including electronics, buildings, the automotive industry, and others.

Some of the developed countries have stringent regulations for workplace safety and using this fiber for worker uniforms can create new opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

The demand for flame-retardant polyester fiber is rapidly growing for various applications across different industries can drive market growth.

Workers and operators need multi-purpose protective apparel and the demand for flame retardant clothing in various industries is increasing due to technological innovations such as increased flexibility, lightweight, and the use of cooling technologies such as phase change materials (PCM) in protective suits, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

The market in North America is growing at a rapid pace as the government's initiative to protect workers and create a safe working environment to reduce the risk of accidents is expected to boost the market in the region.

Read 223 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber Market by Type (Inherent FRP Fiber and Treated FRP Fiber), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Building & Construction, Automotive, Textile/Clothing, and Others), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4904

Key Segments Covered

Type

Inherent FRP Fiber

Treated FRP Fiber

End-Use Industry

Electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textile/Clothing

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

Fire Safety Systems Market by Technology (Active Fire Safety Systems and Passive Fire Safety Systems), Products (Fire Suppression [Foam, Gas, and Others] and Fire Detector [Alarms and Detectors]), End-users (Industrial, Commercial, Government, and Others), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2028

Global Cable Wrapping Tapes Market by Type (Water-Swellable Cable Wrapping Tapes, Fire Retardent Cable Wrapping Tapes, Semi-Conductive Cable Wrapping Tapes, Insulative Cable Wrapping Tapes, Bituminized Cable Wrapping Tapes, Mastic Cable Wrapping Tapes), By Application (Power, Communications, Industrial) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Fire Protection Coating Market by Type (Liquid Fire-resistant Coatings, Powder Fire-resistant Coatings, Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Electrical & Electronics, Furniture, Textiles, Others) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Enhanced Fire Protection Systems (Oil and Gas) Market by Type (FPSO and FLNG, Offshore Rigs, Fixed Platforms), By Application (Active Systems, Passive Systems) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Pune.

Maharashtra - 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-flame-retardant-polyester-fiber-market-set-to-reach-usd-635-7-million-by-2031--with-a-sustainable-cagr-of-2-20-growth-market-reports-301741958.html