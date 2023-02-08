Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Diamond Recovery Center, the preeminent recovery center on the East Coast, has a mission to help as many people suffering from addiction as possible, and have taken a big step forward by partnering with social media star, Jersey Jerry. Addiction is a complex illness that is very hard to overcome without the right support and resources. With commitment to creating a healing and nurturing environment, Diamond Recovery Center has helped thousands of people suffering from addiction get the help needed to with the aim of getting lives back on track.

An integral part of creating such a comforting environment is understanding the person's story and building a relationship. The Diamond team understands that to help create a lasting effect on people suffering from addiction, the Center must aim to help heal the person and not just the disease.

Jersey Jerry uses social media platforms as well as the Barstool podcast to spread awareness of mental illness and change the stigma around speaking about it.

With more than 150,000 followers across social media platforms, Jersey Jerry has built a loyal and passionate audience. As an ambassador for Diamond Recovery, Jerry and the Diamond team have a uniform goal of passionately helping people overcome illness with compassion and care.

Contact information:

Adam Multz

Phone: +1 (844) 909 2525

Email/Website: adam@diamondrecovery.com/https://diamondrecovery.com/what-sets-us-apart/

www.diamondrecovery.com

