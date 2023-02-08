Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KEQF ISIN: US4103451021 Ticker-Symbol: HN9 
Tradegate
08.02.23
16:59 Uhr
5,410 Euro
-0,161
-2,89 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANESBRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3885,41817:04
5,3885,41817:03
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2023 | 16:26
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HanesBrands: Podcast: WWD Voices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / HanesBrands

HanesBrands, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Press release picture

Photo: HBI Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Fox

In the latest WWD Voices Podcast, 'Meeting HanesBrands' Sustainability Guru', HBI Chief Sustainability Officer, Chris Fox, talks to WWD's Arthur Zackiewicz about sustainability, partnerships and the company's unique position in the apparel business.

Listen Now

To learn more about HBI's commitments to sustainability, click here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: HanesBrands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HanesBrands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738572/Podcast-WWD-Voices

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.