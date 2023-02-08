Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
Tradegate
08.02.23
13:27 Uhr
1,340 Euro
-0,030
-2,19 %
Dow Jones News
08.02.2023 | 16:31
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 08-Feb-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

08 February 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

Settlement of share award and related sale

On 03 February 2023, Justin Lodge, Chief Marketing Officer, acquired 116,822 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a one-off share-based award granted to him on 03 February 2021.

On the same date, 55,128 of such Ordinary Shares acquired by Mr Lodge were sold to fund the resulting tax and employee social security liabilities due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of GBP1.2083 per Ordinary Share. Mr Lodge has retained the balance of the Ordinary Shares resulting from maturity of the share award.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                    Justin Lodge 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                     Chief Marketing Officer 
                                    Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                    Superdry Plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                    Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                   ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                                    1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares at nil cost in 
                                    relation to the settlement of a vested 
                                    conditional share award; and 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                    2.Sale of sufficient Ordinary Shares to cover 
                                    taxation and employee social security 
                                    liabilities. 
 
                                    Price           Volume 
                                    1.Nil           1.116,822 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    2.1.2083          2.55,128 
 
                                    Price           Volume 
       Aggregated information                  1.Nil           1.116,822 
d) 
                                    2.66,611.16        2.55,128 
 
                                    03 February 2023 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                    London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 221808 
EQS News ID:  1555185 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555185&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2023 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
