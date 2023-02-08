DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
08-Feb-2023

SuperdryPlc

08 February 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

Settlement of share award and related sale

On 03 February 2023, Justin Lodge, Chief Marketing Officer, acquired 116,822 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company for nil cost in relation to the maturity of a one-off share-based award granted to him on 03 February 2021.

On the same date, 55,128 of such Ordinary Shares acquired by Mr Lodge were sold to fund the resulting tax and employee social security liabilities due in respect of such settlement, at a sale price of GBP1.2083 per Ordinary Share. Mr Lodge has retained the balance of the Ordinary Shares resulting from maturity of the share award.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Justin Lodge a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Superdry Plc a) Name 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 1. Acquisition of Ordinary Shares at nil cost in relation to the settlement of a vested conditional share award; and b) Nature of the transaction 2.Sale of sufficient Ordinary Shares to cover taxation and employee social security liabilities. Price Volume 1.Nil 1.116,822 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2.1.2083 2.55,128 Price Volume Aggregated information 1.Nil 1.116,822 d) 2.66,611.16 2.55,128 03 February 2023 e) Date of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f) Place of the transaction For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

