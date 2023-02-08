Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Notice of Separate Senior Noteholder Meetings
PR Newswire
London, February 8
8 February 2023
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252
Notice of Separate Senior Noteholder Meetings
This Notice is important and requires the attention of senior noteholders and available on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998658/FRESH_Plc___Notice_to_Noteholders_8_February_2023.pdf
For further information please contact:
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com