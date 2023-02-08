Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
ENBRIDGE INC 
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2023
164 Leser
Varcoe: Will Canada Answer the Call for LNG? 'It's a TBD,' Says Enbridge Head

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Originally published by Calgary Herald

By Chris Varcoe

The CEO of Canada's largest energy company says countries such as Japan and Germany are knocking on our front door seeking supplies of natural gas.

Will this country answer the call? Are we doing enough to grow the LNG sector?

"It's a TBD," Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel said in an interview Wednesday.

"When our big allies, the Germans and the Japanese, come knocking, we've got to answer that door . . . We recognize we have an obligation to answer the door and, in good Canadian fashion, we need to make sure - we're deciding how to open the door."

Continue reading here

Enbridge, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Press release pictureImage courtesy of Calgary Herald: LNG Canada site construction activities are held in Kitimat, B.C., in September 2022. LNG Canada/Handout via REUTERS

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/enbridge
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738580/Varcoe-Will-Canada-Answer-the-Call-for-LNG-Its-a-TBD-Says-Enbridge-Head

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
