At 4.5% CAGR, Global Cane Molasses Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 8.1 Billion by 2030: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global cane molasses market size was nearly $4.1 Billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $8.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 4.5% between 2022 and 2030.





Cane Molasses Market: Overview

Cane Molasses, a dark viscous syrup made from sugarcane, is rich in vitamins, magnesium, iron, and calcium. Moreover, the product finds a plethora of applications in biofuels, food & beverages, and animal feed. In addition to this, cane molasses act as an anti-dust agent and binding agent Furthermore, it is also utilized as a silage additive and palatability enhancer. They are the key source of antioxidants and are byproducts of sugar production. As per NIH researchers, cane molasses is also utilized as a major food supplement in treating iron deficiency anemia.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Cane Molasses Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global cane molasses market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 4.5% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global cane molasses market was evaluated at nearly $4.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $8.1 billion by 2030

in 2021 and is anticipated to hit by 2030 The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period due to immense consumption of baked goods along with surging product penetration in feed additives.

Based on product type, the organic molasses segment contributed to a major market share in 2021

In terms of application, the food & beverages segment to contribute lucratively towards the overall market size during the assessment timespan

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be a key regional revenue pocket for the global market during the projected timeline

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Cane Molasses Market By Product Type (Organic Molasses and Conventional Molasses), By Application (Household, Food & Beverages, and Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2030"

Industry Dynamics:

Cane Molasses Market: Growth Drivers

Massive product penetration in food & beverages to augment the global market expansion.

Humungous product demand in food & beverages due to high nutrient contents will boost the global cane molasses market trends. Cane molasses comprises iron and its absorption enhancers including copper, sulfur, and fructose. This has made it a key dietary supplement in iron deficiency anemia, thereby embellishing the expansion of the global cane molasses industry. Moreover, immense consumption of baked goods along with surging product penetration in feed additives will increase the scope of growth for the global market.

Cane Molasses Market: Restraints

High access to products such as soy & beet molasses to inhibit the expansion of the global market.

The easy availability of alternate products such as soy and beet molasses is likely to create hindrances in the growth path of the global cane molasses industry.

Cane Molasses Market: Opportunities

Flourishing food industry to create new horizons of growth for the global market.

The thriving food sector and growing penetration of cane molasses in various sectors can provide new growth avenues for the global cane molasses industry. Escalating demand for organic food will create new opportunities for the growth of the global cane molasses market across the globe.

Cane Molasses Market: Challenges

Low awareness about health benefits provided due to intake of cane molasses to prove as a key challenge for the global market.

Lack of awareness about the health benefits provided by cane molasses has proved to be a major challenge for the global cane molasses market.

Global Cane Molasses Market: Segmentation

The global cane molasses market is divided into product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the global cane molasses industry is segmented into organic molasses and conventional molasses. Moreover, the organic molasses segment, which dominated the global market share in 2021, is predicted to continue its domination status even in the forecasting timespan. The segmental growth can be attributed to the massive demand for organic products.

In terms of application, the global market is divided into food & beverages, household, and others. Moreover, the food & beverages segment, which contributed the highest market share in 2021, is set to chart a profitable growth graph for the cane molasses industry in the coming years. The segmental expansion from 2022 to 2030 can be credited to the massive penetration of products in the food & beverages segment.

List of Key Players in Cane Molasses Market:

Cora Texas Manufacturing Company LLC

Sweet Harvest Foods Inc.

Meridian Foods

Michigan Sugar Company

Malt Products

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Premier Molasses

B&G Foods Inc.,

Westway Feed Products LLC

Buffalo Molasses

Crosby Molasses Co Ltd., Zook Molasses

Malt Products Corporation

Quality Liquid Feeds

E D & F Man Holdings Limited

Good Food Inc.

International Molasses.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Cane Molasses Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Cane Molasses Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Cane Molasses Market Industry?

What segments does the Cane Molasses Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cane Molasses Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 8.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.5 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Michigan Sugar Company, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, B&G Foods, Inc., Westway Feed Products LLC, Crosby Molasses Co Ltd., Malt Products Corporation, E D & F Man Holdings Limited, Good Food Inc., Cora Texas Manufacturing Company, LLC, Quality Liquid Feeds, Zook Molasses, Buffalo Molasses, Premier Molasses, Malt Products, Meridian Foods, and International Molasses.

Recent Developments

In January 2023 , Loch Lomond Brewery, a Scotland -based Real Ale Shop and a key player in the brewing industry, announced the launch of Dalrigh Distillery, a distilling project, in Dumbarton, a town in Scotland . The strategic move of the firm is aimed at moving into whisky, rum, and gin production. The initiative will enhance the demand for cane molasses in the brewing industry.

Loch Lomond Brewery, a -based Real Ale Shop and a key player in the brewing industry, announced the launch of Dalrigh Distillery, a distilling project, in Dumbarton, a town in . The strategic move of the firm is aimed at moving into whisky, rum, and gin production. The initiative will enhance the demand for cane molasses in the brewing industry. In August 2021 , Indian Government launched a comprehensive report aimed at enhancing the production of ethanol for fuel blending by 2025. Moreover, the move is aimed at reducing dependence on the import of gasoline. This initiative by the Indian government will provide impetus to the expansion of the cane molasses market in India with a rise in the exports of the product.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to account for the highest market share over the forecast timespan.

The Asia-Pacific region, which contributed majorly towards the global cane molasses market share in 2021, is predicted to lead the global market surge in the next eight years owing to massive export of cane molasses by countries such as India. Apart from this, a prominent increase in consumer expenditure on food & beverages along with changing consumer lifestyles will embellish the market trends in the Asia-Pacific zone. The presence of key players in countries such as India will proliferate the size of the regional market in the years ahead.

Global Cane Molasses Market is segmented as follows:

Cane Molasses Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Organic Molasses

Conventional Molasses

Cane Molasses Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Household

Food & Beverages

Others

Cane Molasses Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Food & Beverage Industry

