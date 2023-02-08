Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Senzime AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Senzime AB (publ) receives observation status (9/23)

Den 1 februari 2023 offentliggjorde Senzime AB (publ) ("Bolaget") sin
delårsrapport för det fjärde kvartalet 2022 med information om Bolagets
finansiella situation. 



Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella
ställning. 



Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Senzime AB (publ) (SEZI, ISIN-kod SE0002478776, orderboks-ID 056147) ska ges
observationsstatus. 



On February 1, 2023, Senzime AB (publ) (the "Company") published its interim
report for the fourth quarter of 2022 with information on the Company's
financial situation. 



The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Senzime AB (publ) (SEZI, ISIN-code SE0002478776, order book ID 056147) shall be
given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
