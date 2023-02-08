Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
08.02.23
15:29 Uhr
47,460 Euro
+0,060
+0,13 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2023 | 17:34
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 8.2.2023



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 8.2.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date8.2.2023
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount7,000Shares
Average price/ share47.3842EUR
Total cost331,689.40EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 231 840 shares
including the shares repurchased on 8.2.2023
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_8.2_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4daed494-ac66-4c76-8a83-e9c286d577a0)

