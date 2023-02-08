Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
08.02.23
17:19 Uhr
10,065 Euro
+0,109
+1,09 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,96610,12517:45
10,01510,11017:45
PR Newswire
08.02.2023 | 17:36
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, February 8

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJosh Weinstein
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of time vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted January 19, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
19,477
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
19,477
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-06
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionRepresents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with RSUs granted January 19, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$11.6695		Volume(s)
7,665
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,665
$11.6695
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-06
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4CDetails of the transaction: 3
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") granted in February 2020 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan, which includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period. Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's annual adjusted operating income, as further adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2020-2022 performance period, return on invested capital for 2021-2022, and certain environmental, social & governance metrics, reach or exceed specified performance goals.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
2,881
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,881
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-06
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4DDetails of the transaction: 4
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionRepresents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted in February 2020.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$11.6695		Volume(s)
1,135
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,135
$11.6695
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-06
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4EDetails of the transaction: 5
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of PBS RSUs granted in August 2020 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-150% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's certain specified environmental, social & governance metrics over the 2020-2022 performance period reach or exceed specified performance goals.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
42,159
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
42,159
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-06
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
4FDetails of the transaction: 6
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionRepresents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted in August 2020.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$11.6695		Volume(s)
16,589
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
16,589
$11.6695
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-06
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

#34764992

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.