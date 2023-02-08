Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Josh Weinstein

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction: 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of time vested restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted January 19, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

19,477

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

19,477

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with RSUs granted January 19, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$11.6695 Volume(s)

7,665

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

7,665

$11.6695

e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4C Details of the transaction: 3

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") granted in February 2020 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan, which includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the PBS RSU restricted period. Each PBS RSU represented one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's annual adjusted operating income, as further adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2020-2022 performance period, return on invested capital for 2021-2022, and certain environmental, social & governance metrics, reach or exceed specified performance goals.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

2,881

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,881

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4D Details of the transaction: 4

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted in February 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$11.6695 Volume(s)

1,135

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,135

$11.6695

e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4E Details of the transaction: 5

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PBS RSUs granted in August 2020 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-150% of the target amount of PBS RSUs based upon the extent to which Carnival Corporation & plc's certain specified environmental, social & governance metrics over the 2020-2022 performance period reach or exceed specified performance goals.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

42,159

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

42,159

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06

f) Place of the transaction NYSE

4F Details of the transaction: 6

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted in August 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$11.6695 Volume(s)

16,589

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

16,589

$11.6695

e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-06