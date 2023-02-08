Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938282 ISIN: FR0004050250 Ticker-Symbol: NE9 
Frankfurt
08.02.23
08:02 Uhr
39,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,13 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEURONES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,85040,45017:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.02.2023 | 17:46
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: 14.2% organic growth in 2022

PRESS RELEASE
Heading: 2022 annual revenues Nanterre, 8 February 2023 (after trading)

14.2% organic growth in 2022

(not audited, in millions of euros)20212022growthof which organic
Revenues579.9665.4+ 14.7%+ 14.2%

Achievements

The 2022 revenues came to €665.4m (up 14.7%), topping the latest forecasts after gathering pace in the latter part of the year (+ 17.3% in the 4th quarter).

The Consulting and Applications segments are driving growth, in particular digital and data-centered projects. Moreover, the most buoyant businesses are migration to the various cloud architectures, enhancement of the work environment and the "employee experience", and cybersecurity.

At €72.9 million *, operating profit also rose sharply (up 18.4%, following an 18.7% increase the previous year). In percentage terms, it reached a record level of 11% of revenues.

The group's growth was primarily driven by a net recruitment of more than 500 people, and increased use of subcontractors.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after the closing of the stock exchange.

Outlook

For 2023, the Group will benefit from significant embedded growth. As usual, the forecasts for 2023 will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

* currently being audited.

About NEURONES
With 6,500 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-2022-annual-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d55adf53-24d2-4944-8545-388dd330c018)

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.