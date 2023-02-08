Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Announces Sponsorship of the Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Issuer Direct , a leading communications and compliance company is a sponsor of this year's Palm Beach CorpGov Forum on Thursday, February 9.

The second annual, invite-only event is hosted by CorpGov and IPO Edge and attracts more than 200 attendees that include:

Corporate directors

C-suite executives

Institutional investors

Attorneys

Investment bankers

Key advisors

Financial media

And more

As a first-time attendee and sponsor of the event, Issuer Direct is excited to establish a relationship with CorpGov and support its efforts in addressing Corporate Governance Issues and providing a forum for discussion and education.

"We are very excited to support CorpGov in their initiatives to bring some of the brightest minds in the industry together to discuss relevant issues, news, and best practices," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Attending and sponsoring the Palm Beach CorpGov Forum gives us the opportunity to expand our brand name and build relationships amongst industry leaders and learn more about their needs to better support initiatives in their financial and media communications efforts."

ACCESSWIRE, an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

Visit corpgov.com / to learn more about the event's agenda and to request an invite.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

