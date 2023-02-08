INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: North America's Largest Roofing and Exteriors Event Returns with Solutions to Workforce Shortage and Community Build Day

Expo agenda to focus on how to address market labor challenges and elevating charitable initiative to rebuild homes in Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the largest North American roofing event organized by Informa Markets, today announces its full schedule of events and speaker lineup for March 7-9, 2023 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The International Roofing expo will showcase new and innovative products from more than 500 exhibitors from around the globe, including Tesla, Owens Corning, TennSmith and Polyglassaimed to address the growing industry, now estimated at $56.7 billion. The Exteriors Pavilion will host top manufacturers and suppliers like LP SmartSide Siding & Trim, CertainTeed Siding, Westlake Royal Building Products, the Vinyl Siding Institute and Marvin Infinity Windows.

IRE is set to deliver more than 60 educational sessions taught by industry experts and has a full conference program featuring 45 sessions. Industry professionals can gain insight on material sourcing, business practices and other information beneficial for the roofing and exterior industries.

"The International Roofing Expo is an integral meeting place for industry professionals to come together to address the challenges and trends that the roofing and exteriors industries are currently facing," says Rich Russo, Show Director, International Roofing Expo. "The roofing industry is a critical market in construction and the International Roofing Expo presents solutions to constant needs including enhanced safety, sustainability and durability."

A focal point of The International Roofing Expo, the 14th Annual Community Service Day Project will be back in Dallas prior to the expo on Monday, March 6, to support the local community. IRE, in partnership with Rebuilding Together North Texas, repairs homes for those in need in the metro-Dallas area, ensuring the health and safety of the community. The Annual Community Service Day Project is sponsored by Sika Sarnafil, OMG Roofing Products, GAF, Roofing Supply Pro, Carlisle and CentiMark.

"A key pillar of the International Roofing Expo is the Annual Community Service Project that aims to serve local areas while also bringing together our roofing community," says Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President, Construction. "We invite professionals to volunteer their skills and expertise to rebuild homes and there is a great turnout with palpable enthusiasm from both the hard-working volunteers and dedicated sponsors who look forward to this each year."

Speaker and author Chris Czarnik will deliver the keynote address Tuesday, March 7 at 9:30 AM outlining real-world strategies around employee recruitment, engagement and retention, providing insight on overcoming current industry challenges stemming from the national labor shortage. The Associated Builders and Contractors reports scarcity of over 650,000 construction professionals. Czarnik, a former military officer with over 20 years experience as a human resource manager, career services manager and job search advisor, will advise on innovative approaches to job searching.

A recent addition to IRE, The Exteriors Pavilion will return for the second consecutive year with demonstrations of new innovations and practices for exterior replacement projects. Educational sessions include:

The Keys to Rapid Growth and Profitability for Siding, Replacement Window, and Roofing Contractor and How to Hire the Right Personnel-And Avoid the Wrong One, presented by Dave Yoho Associates

and presented by Dave Yoho Associates The Basics of Vinyl Siding Installation and Tools of the Trade , presented by David W. Verbofsky and Rob Balfanz

, presented by David W. Verbofsky and Rob Balfanz Vinyl Siding Institute, How to Leverage your Distributor as a Partner for Success in Today's Environment presented by Greg Bloom, Erik Zadrozny

Register online at www.theroofingexpo.com to receive press credentials to meet with exhibitors of interest and report on the latest industry trends in roofing and exteriors. Press approved to attend the event with verified credentials are provided access to the Exhibit Hall, education sessions and Community Service Day Project.

