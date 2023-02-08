

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



Earnings: $32.41 million in Q4 vs. -$177.19 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.29 in Q4 vs. -$1.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$138.69 million or -$1.23 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.91 per share Revenue: $1.00 billion in Q4 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.



