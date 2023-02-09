

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 1,213.5 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for in increase of 3.0 percent and down from 2.9 percent in December.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.3 percent at 1,570.0 trillion yen - easing from 2.5 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock rose 3.5 percent on year to 2,083.6 trillion yen, down from 3.6 percent a month earlier.



